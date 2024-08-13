Dubai, UAE – dentsu MENA today announces the promotion of Ramzy Abouchacra to the position of MENA Media Practice President. Ramzy, who has been an integral part of the regional leadership team for the past five years as CEO of Carat MENA, will now lead dentsu’s media practice across the region, enhancing its integrated media capabilities across media agencies Carat, iProspect and dentsu X to ensure clients receive unparalleled access to future-facing and competitive solutions.

Ramzy will continue to report to Tarek Daouk, CEO MENAT, and collaborate closely with dentsu’s global and EMEA leadership teams to refine and advance the company’s media strategy and strengthen its position in market. He will be responsible for accelerating performance and fostering growth by partnering with the creative and customer experience management practice areas to deliver innovative and benchmark-setting media solutions.

Tarek Daouk, CEO MENAT at dentsu, said: “Ramzy is a visionary leader whose dedication to excellence and strategic insight, and his innovative mindset, sets him apart. His ability to seamlessly integrate data-driven strategies with creative brilliance ensures we deliver unparalleled value to our clients. As we navigate a landscape of rapid technological advancement and shifting consumer behaviours, Ramzy's ability to build cutting-edge, integrated media solutions and inspire community, best practice and value for both our clients and our people will help us to propel the business forward.

With over 25 years of experience in Media and Marketing, Ramzy has a proven track record of driving business growth and delivering exceptional client value. His tenure at Carat MENA has been marked by significant achievements, including scaling the agency's operations and enhancing its market position. Prior to joining dentsu, Ramzy held various senior roles at leading media agencies including Initiative, Starcom and Mediacom.

Ramzy Abouchacra, MENA Media Practice President at dentsu, said: "I am honored to step into my new role as MENA Media Practice President. The agency's unwavering passion, remarkable talent, and clear sense of purpose have consistently enabled us to provide comprehensive and exceptional services to our partners. I trust that dentsu's talented team has the right skills, unique technology, and exclusive products to navigate partners through the complexities in the region. As we grow, we will continue to attract the best talents and nurture a culture of innovation and creativity that drives outstanding results for our partners across the MENA region and offers exciting careers for our teams."

Under Ramzy’s leadership, dentsu aims to build a progressive, integrated media practice that will support the company’s mission to innovate for impact, providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of its clients.

-Ends-

For further information, contact:

The Alto Agency on behalf of dentsu

Vrushti@thealtoagency.com

About dentsu

Dentsu is the network designed for what’s next, helping clients predict and plan for disruptive future opportunities in the sustainable economy. Taking a people-centered approach to business transformation, dentsu combines Japanese innovation with a diverse, global perspective to drive client growth and to shape society.

https://www.dentsu.com/

https://www.group.dentsu.com/en/