An agri-resort, an eco-resort, and an adventure resort will be the first properties to launch as Dan Company’s first three resorts in Al-Ahsa

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: His Highness Prince Saud bin Talal, Governor of Al-Ahsa and Abdulrahman Abaalkhail, CEO of Dan Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company specializing in agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism met yesterday to discuss the company’s plans to create a premium farm-based tourism destination in the heart of the Al-Ahsa Governate, a significant agricultural region in Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province and UNESCO World Heritage site.

The meeting comes after Dan Company recently announced the signing of a partnership with Hilton Company, the international leader in the hospitality sector, to operate Dan Company’s first projects, represented by three resorts in Al-Ahsa Governorate that attract visitors who are looking to connect with nature and enjoy a variety of experience with lush greenery and stunning views.

During the meeting, His Highness listened to a presentation about Dan Company and its strategy to establish a world-class tourism ecosystem that promotes sustainable, social, and economic growth. Shedding light on Saudi Arabia's rich agricultural and natural diversity, Dan Company will create exceptional experiences that will strengthen the connection between people and nature through agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, with its first destination located in the Al-Ahsa Governate encompassing both owned and franchise assets, with further destinations to be announced in the foreseeable future.

Dan Company is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that aims to play a role in diversifying the economy and enhancing the contribution of city economies to Saudi GDP, in line with Vision 2030 goals. As a player in the Kingdom’s tourism sector, Dan Company contributes to enabling local communities to diversify their economic activities and develop thriving businesses.

The company will work closely with key government and private sector stakeholders and contribute to the growth of the tourism industry, with these efforts expected to contribute to the creation of direct and indirect job opportunities. By 2030, Dan is anticipated to contribute approximately $1.6 billion (SR6 billion) to Saudi Arabia’s non-oil GDP as it expands its footprint.

-Ends-

About Dan Company:

Dan Company is a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company that aims to contribute to the development of the tourism sector by embracing the Kingdom’s captivating nature and introducing its rich agricultural diversity through agritourism, ecotourism, and adventure tourism, strengthening the connection between people and nature. Dan's unique integrated business model includes owned and franchised assets is a pioneering approach in the global tourism industry.