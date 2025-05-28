Dubai, UAE: Current Global MENAT, part of Middle East Communications Network (MCN), has made five new appointments in the last two months following several major client wins and continued development of its capabilities.

Nick Watkins, former ARN News Editor and contributor to The National and Gulf News, joins as Senior Editor charged with leading the agency’s storytelling capabilities and earned media engagement strategies.

Mohammad Al Sayed joins as Account Director from Gambit Communications, while Aya Khaddam comes in as Senior Associate from Brazen MENA. Murdoch University graduate and MEPRA “Outstanding Student Campaign” winner Aastha Kurup has been appointed Junior Associate. Sohailla Ossama begins as Account Coordinator based in Egypt to support the agency’s client account teams.

Peter Jacob, Managing Director, Current Global MENAT said, “Since we started Current Global less than three years ago, we made a commitment to do things differently, built on a common-sense and human-first approach to how we think, act and deliver.”

Current Global works with some of the region’s most loved brands including Dubai Tourism, New Balance, Global Village, Roxy Cinemas, Kraft Heinz, Bentley, Bugatti and GymNation.

“As part of our vision to define what an earned-first agency in the Middle East looks like, we want to do continue to so what others are unwilling or unable. Moving away from the spray and play media dispatches. Leaving egos outside the room to deliver cut-through earned-first and integrated ideas. Freeing our junior teams from an over burden of reporting, whilst also providing them with vital team management experience. We want to provide the best place to work and be true and equal partners to our clients,” continued Jacob.

Recently named PRWeek’s Middle East Agency of the Year and winner of Best Middle East Bampaign at both the PRWeek and EMEA SABRE award for the second year running, Current Global MENAT combines the reach, ambition, and mindset of a big agency, with the attitude, speed, and passion of a smaller one. In the last 12 months the team has won over 35 industry awards and has recently been recognised as a Great Place to Work® in the Middle East for 2024–2025 and Best Mental Health Support in PR.