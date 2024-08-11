Former India cricket captain and Chairman of the ICC Cricket Committee, Sourav Ganguly is now set to bring his leadership and strategic acumen to the boardroom of leading consulting and training organization, Blue Ocean Corporation. This significant addition comes as Blue Ocean focuses on enhancing its impact in the UAE, further cementing its commitment to unlocking the vast potential within the supply chain industry and contributing to the nation's economic and sustainability vision.

With a stellar 26-year track record of excellence in supply chain management consulting and training, Blue Ocean Corporation has consistently led the way in industry innovations and professional development. The inclusion of the former BCCI President Sourav Ganguly marks a pivotal moment in the organization's journey.

“I am pleased to join the Blue Ocean Corporation Board, an organization that has consistently set the benchmark in supply chain training and consulting. The supply chain industry is a vital backbone of global business, and I look forward to contributing my insights as we work collectively towards achieving the company’s vision,” said Sourav Ganguly.

The news of Sourav Ganguly joining the company’s Board of Directors (as Non-Executive Director) was unveiled at Blue Ocean Corporation’s flagship event, the International Procurement and Supply Chain Conference (IPSC) 2024 in Mumbai, where he was the Chief Guest.

Welcoming the legendary cricketer on board, Dr. Sathya Menon, Group CEO of Blue Ocean Corporation, remarked "We are honored to welcome our beloved ‘Dada’ Sourav Ganguly to our Board of Directors (as Non-Executive Director). His exemplary leadership on and off the cricket field took India to unparalleled glory. We are confident that his vision and insights will add immense value to our growth and expansion, also benefitting the UAE, where the supply chain sector is rapidly evolving and becoming a cornerstone of economic diversification.”

The UAE, with its strategic geographic location and forward-thinking vision, offers immense potential for growth in the supply chain sector. As a leading supply chain consulting and training organization, Blue Ocean Corporation is committed to supporting the UAE achieve its 2030 Agenda by driving transformation and excellence in supply chain management, contributing to the nation’s economic diversification and sustainable development goals.

Blue Ocean Corporation, a conglomerate with global footprint in the UK, UAE, KSA, and India, stands at the forefront of supply chain consulting and training among others. The organization is set to begin its operations in France and Egypt soon.

The appointment of a leadership figure like Sourav Ganguly also reaffirmed the company's dedication to attracting top-tier talent and integrating diverse perspectives to achieve its strategic goals. Blue Ocean Corporation, a Great Place To Work certified organization, is resolutely committed to innovation and excellence. The organization was recently ranked as one of the "Best Workplaces for Millennials" by the Great Place To Work awarding body, underscoring its commitment to creating a positive and dynamic work environment that aligns with the ambitions of the millennial workforce.

About Blue Ocean Corporation:

Founded in 1998, Blue Ocean Corporation is an award-winning organization recognized for its excellence, quality, values, and innovative products and services. The group has expanded widely over two decades, offering premium solutions to clients across diverse verticals – Consulting, Training and Conferences. Blue Ocean caters to a diversified client portfolio of 75+ nationalities and has a 160,000+ worldwide alumni community in 16+ countries with a strong presence in the UK, MENA region and the Indian sub-continent.

