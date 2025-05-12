Abu Dhabi: Argentem Creek Partners, a premier emerging market specialist investment firm announces today the appointment of Dilip N. Massand as Head of Global Strategic Partnerships and Co-Head of Middle East, reinforcing the firm’s growth trend in the ME region following the award of a strategic license from the Financial Services Authority of ADGM in 2024 and the establishment of its MENA and Asia headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The appointment marks a significant step in Argentem’s expansion strategy in the Middle East and deepens its footprint in the region. Based in Abu Dhabi, Dilip will co-lead together with Jeroen Westrik, the firm’s regional expansion and will drive global strategic partnerships, including co-investments, joint ventures, and new platform development.

With over three decades of experience across the Middle East, South Asia, and the U.S., Dilip brings a deep understanding of multi-jurisdictional deal structuring and asset recovery. He previously served as co-founder and CEO of Phoenix Advisors Ltd., a legal finance firm based in ADGM, and earlier as Managing Director of SAS Asset Recovery, a special situations platform sponsored by a U.S. credit manager. He also advises Alvarez & Marsal and sits on advisory boards including New York Law School’s Alternative Dispute Resolution Center and Education for Employment.

“Dilip’s appointment reflects our conviction in the region’s long-term investment opportunity,” said Maarten Terlouw, President & Co-Chief Investment Officer at Argentem Creek. “His cross-border experience, institutional relationships, and entrepreneurial track record will be critical to growing our business from Abu Dhabi while also aligning Argentem with global capital partners.”

The announcement comes amid a broader strategic expansion for Argentem Creek globally. The firm also announced the appointment of Beatriz Franco as Chief Operating Officer, based in New York.

Beatriz joins with nearly 30 years of international experience spanning banking, law, venture capital, and entrepreneurship. She spent nine years at JPMorgan in Private Credit and Structured Products, practiced law across New York, Silicon Valley, and Brazil, and most recently served as CEO of an agtech startup and founder of a boutique venture capital fund. She holds an MBA in Finance, a Master’s in Law, and is admitted to the New York, California, and Brazilian Bar.

As COO, Beatriz will report to the firm’s leadership and oversee legal, operations, and enterprise support functions. She will serve on multiple internal committees and play a key role in supporting Argentem’s global growth agenda.

Daniel Chapman, CEO of Argentem Creek, commented: “As we scale our global platform, these two appointments reflect our commitment to regional execution and institutional-grade operational excellence. Dilip’s leadership in the Middle East and Beatriz’s multidisciplinary expertise in law, finance, and venture will play a critical role in scaling our activities and supporting Argentem’s ambitious strategic growth agenda”

About Argentem Creek Partners

Argentem Creek Partners is an emerging market specialist investment firm focused on special situations and Structured Capital Solutions. Argentem Creek was founded in 2015 by Daniel Chapman and his former team from Cargill, Inc subsidiary, Black River Asset Management. The firm has resources in Buenos Aires, London, Abu Dhabi and is headquarters in New York.

For further information contact: media@argentemcreek.com