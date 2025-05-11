Muscat: National Finance, the Sultanate of Oman’s leading finance company, recently announced the appointment of Ms. Marwa Ali Al Kharusi as Chief People Officer – General Manager. This strategic leadership appointment underscores the company’s ongoing commitment to cultivating a high-performance, people-centric workplace culture that supports its long-term vision for sustainable growth and operational excellence. Her appointment underscores National Finance’s strategic focus on reinforcing its leadership team to ensure effective and forward-looking management.

She brings over 21 years of extensive experience in executive Human Resources (HR) leadership across key sectors, including Telecommunications, Oil & Gas, and Professional Services. She has held senior roles at renowned organizations such as Deloitte Consulting, Omantel, Shell, and Ooredoo Group in Qatar. In her roles, she has played a pivotal role in driving HR transformation, nationalization programs, performance management, and employee engagement initiatives.

A passionate advocate for people development and workplace excellence, she is recognized for her strategic insight, strong leadership, and deep expertise in corporate culture, diversity and inclusion, and organizational effectiveness. Notably, her role as Change & Engage Planner at Shell's Downstream-One Project was highly impactful, driving operational efficiency and effectively implementing organizational change management.

In addition to her corporate achievements, she is an engaged speaker and facilitator, having conducted leadership workshops and participated in international conferences. Her dedication to mental well-being, coaching programs, and interpersonal skills development highlights her ability to develop female talent, and her comprehensive approach to people leadership.

Ms. Marwa holds a Master of Science Degree in International Management from the University of the West of England, UK, along with a Higher Diploma in Information Technology. She is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and brings extensive technical expertise in Oracle HRMS systems.

National Finance eagerly anticipates Marwa's leadership as the company continues to empower its people, cultivate a dynamic workplace culture, and create meaningful impact across the organization.