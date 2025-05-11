SICO BSC (c), a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with direct presence in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE, announced today the appointment of Ayman Gad-Allah as the new Head of Investment Banking of SICO.

Ayman brings over 18 years of experience in the investment banking industry across the MENA and GCC regions. He has a proven track record in executing high-profile IPOs and M&A transactions in his previous role as a Director of Investment Banking at SICO, successfully advising on mandates across a wide range of sectors, including telecommunications, real estate, education, hospitality, financial services, food & beverage, logistics, and manufacturing. Ayman holds an Executive MBA from Bayes Business School, City St George’s, University of London. Prior to joining SICO in 2014, he held senior roles at regional financial institutions.

Commenting on the appointment, Najla Al Shirawi, Group CEO of SICO, said, “We are pleased to welcome Ayman to SICO’s leadership team. He has played an instrumental role over the years in the success of our investment banking team, and we are confident that his skills and extensive experience will add significant value in delivering trusted advisory services to our clients.

Ayman Gad-Allah, Head of Investment Banking at SICO, added, “I’m honored to be heading the Investment Banking team. SICO has earned a strong reputation as a leader in this industry, and I look forward to working closely with the team to build on that success and further strengthen SICO’s position as the partner of choice for capital markets transactions in Bahrain and the region.”

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank with USD 7.4 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today, SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees two wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Invest, and a full-fledged capital markets services firm, SICO Capital, based in Saudi Arabia. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since its inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its 150 exceptional employees.