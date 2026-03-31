Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Core42, a G42 company specializing in sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Sherif Tawfik as Chief Business Officer (CBO).

In his new role, Sherif will lead Core42’s global commercial organization, with end-to-end responsibility for all global revenue-generating functions, including global sales and marketing, business development, partnerships, and both professional and managed services. His mandate includes expanding Core42’s global commercial reach and accelerating adoption of its sovereign AI cloud and infrastructure platforms across international markets.

Sherif joins Core42 with nearly three decades of leadership experience in the global technology sector, including more than 25 years at Microsoft where he held senior executive roles across the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. Throughout his career, he has built and scaled technology businesses, led complex multinational partnerships, and supported large-scale cloud and AI adoption across emerging markets.

“Sherif brings deep commercial leadership and a strong track record building technology partnerships at global scale,” said Talal M. Al Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer (Interim), Core42. “Having played a pivotal role in shaping the G42–Microsoft partnership, he understands both the global technology landscape and the national infrastructure ambitions driving AI adoption today. As Core42 continues expanding internationally, Sherif will help scale our global commercial platform and deepen engagement with governments, enterprises, and partners deploying AI at production scale.”

Most recently, he served as Chief Partnership Officer for the G42 & Microsoft Global Alliance, leading one of the most significant AI and sovereign public cloud partnerships globally. In that role, he drove strategic alignment across markets, enabling sovereign cloud deployments, responsible AI adoption, and large-scale digital transformation initiatives across governments and enterprises.

Commenting on his new role, Sherif Tawfik, said, “Core42 is building the digital infrastructure backbone that will power the next generation of AI economies. I am excited to join at a moment when nations and enterprises are moving from ambition to large-scale AI deployment. My focus will be on expanding our global commercial reach and helping customers deploy AI and cloud infrastructure that is trusted, sovereign, and built for production.”

Sherif is also the Co-Founder and CEO of Fusion Minds AI; an initiative focused on advancing responsible AI adoption and applying generative AI to sustainability challenges.

With this appointment, Core42 continues expanding its global AI cloud footprint, building on its UAE foundation to support governments, enterprises, and research institutions deploying AI infrastructure worldwide.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals. We are building the digital backbone that powers AI-native societies. We operate the G42 Intelligence Grid that turns compute into tokens at massive scale and functions as a global factory for manufactured intelligence. These foundations are essential to deploy advanced AI, unlock proprietary data, and drive real outcomes. To learn more, please visit www.core42.ai and follow Core42 LinkedIn, Core42 Instagram and Core42 X.

For more information

Core42@proglobal.ae