Coco Group, a distinguished upper-luxury restaurant chain from the UK, announces the appointment of Mir Hafizur Raheman as the Executive Chef for its flagship venue, Coco Restaurant & Lounge, situated in the luxurious Downtown Dubai. With over two decades of expertise in the hospitality industry, Chef Raheman is a seasoned professional who brings a wealth of experience and innovation to this prestigious role at this newest dining destination in Dubai.

Chef Raheman held pivotal positions in renowned establishments across the Republic of Maldives, India, and the UAE where he honed his culinary skills with leading Chefs, hotels, elite restaurants, and large-scale luxury catering segments. He now aims to share his culinary journey at Coco Restaurant & Lounge, inviting patrons to indulge in a global tapestry of flavors.

In addition to overseeing the culinary operations at Coco Restaurant & Lounge Dubai, Chef Raheman will play a crucial role in research and development (R&D), while also curating, managing, and supervising the upcoming restaurants within the Coco brand. His global exposure to diverse culinary practices has equipped him with the ability to craft signature dishes that resonate with diners, enhancing their gastronomic experiences and garnering widespread acclaim.

Naz Choudhury, the Owner and Founder of Coco Restaurant & Lounge commented on this appointed, and said “At Coco Group, we are excited to welcome Chef Raheman aboard and wish him the very best in his new role. His extensive knowledge of the culinary arts and innovative approach makes us incredibly confident in his potential to elevate Coco Dubai to unprecedented heights. We believe that under his guidance, our restaurant will not only enhance its reputation but also create innovative dining experiences for our guests.”

Chef Raheman’s extensive portfolio includes esteemed positions at JA Manafaru Resorts, Atmosphere Kanifushi Resorts, Constance Halaveli Resorts, and Lily Hotels in the Maldives, as well as significant contributions to the Louzan Group and Royal Catering LLC in the UAE. His previous associations in India, including Alila Hotels, Mayfair Hotels, Sayaji Hotels, and Justa Hotels & Resorts, reflect his diverse culinary background, positioning him as a key figure in the hospitality industry.

About Coco Restaurant & Lounge: Coco Group is a globally recognized dining and lounge brand that launched in London’s Tower Bridge. Known for its stylish ambiance, fusion cuisine, and trailblazing efforts to redefine nightlife for sober society advocates, Coco has quickly become a viral sensation with its continued efforts and three different opening year after year. With its expansion into Dubai, Coco continues to push the boundaries of dining and entertainment, offering guests an extraordinary experience that is both innovative and luxury.