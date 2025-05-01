White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett on Thursday said he was hopeful for progress with China on trade, citing "loose discussions" between both governments while noting that he personally had not had any talks with Chinese officials.

"We're hopeful for progress," Hassett told CNBC's "Squawk Box" program, pointing to China's recent moves to lessen some tariffs. "I think that the fact that the tariffs came off last week shows that we're very close to making the kind of progress we need to move the ball forward."

