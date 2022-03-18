Dubai, UAE: As part of its regional expansion plans, Cloud Box Technologies (CBT), a leading IT services specialist in the UAE, announced the appointment of Shahid Alam Bhatti as Head of Projects and Service Delivery. In his new role, Shahid will provide leadership to the company’s technical development teams and on time project completions to valued customers.

As a seasoned program and project management professional, Shahid brings with him extensive experience with managing national and multi-national programs and projects across functional departments and stakeholders. He has delivered multiple projects for public and private sectors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

“We anticipate 2022 will continue to be a growth year for digital transformation services and solutions across the region with the government and public sector, conglomerates and diversified enterprises, banking and finance, amongst others, making financial and productivity gains. CBT is positioning itself to be part of this winning game and solution specialists like Shahid are part of this winning formula. We welcome Shahid to the growing CBT team and are excited about the road ahead,” said Ranjith Kaippada, Managing Director at Cloud Box Technologies.

Commenting on his appointment, Shahid added, “I look forward to enhancing the customer experiences with Cloud Box and building strong relationships with existing and newly onboarded customers of the organization. At Cloud Box, we believe that the most important aspect of a successful project is maintaining good communication and ‘One Team’ to achieve the expectations of the product, program, project or any deliverable.”

Following industry’s best practices, ISO standard documentation and using communication skills, Shahid has been associated with multiple business sectors, managing, developing, and designing business efficient technology-based environments and solutions.

Shahid had previously worked with HBL IBM-Pakistan, KASB Bank Pakistan, Infotouch Global Technologies in UAE and Saudi Arabia, TEG Consultants in Canada and UAE, ADRESCO in UAE, and Future Focus Infotech for UAE.

About Cloud Box Technologies

Cloud Box Technologies is a premier IT services specialist in the Middle East having its headquarters in Dubai, UAE. The company specializes in IT Infrastructure Consultancy, Cloud, Network Security Systems Integration and Professional Services. CBT offers integration of IT technologies to deliver business value to its customers. The company’s goal is to consistently deliver exceptional and cost-effective services to its customers and to be their single source for information, hardware, software and professional services.



CBT has also made investments in Network Operation Centers (NOC) in Dubai and India as a part of its managed services. Its team consists of highly qualified and certified professionals.

For further information, please visit http://cloudboxtechnologies.com/

