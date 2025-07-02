Alteryx, Inc., a leading AI and data analytics company, today announced the appointment of Arvind Krishnan as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With over 25 years of experience leading global engineering organizations and delivering scalable SaaS innovations, Krishnan will spearhead the company’s technical vision and execution across its strategic pillars, including the recently announced Alteryx One platform, its AI Data Clearinghouse solution, and its deepened initiatives across cloud data platforms.

“Alteryx is at the forefront of helping enterprises harness the full power of analytics and AI,” said Andy MacMillan, Chief Executive Officer at Alteryx. “Arvind brings the kind of deep technical leadership and customer-first thinking that will propel our innovation agenda forward, particularly as we scale Alteryx One, deepen our cloud partnerships, and evolve our AI Data Clearinghouse to drive safe, governed AI adoption. We’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

Krishnan will lead Alteryx’s global engineering team, driving product velocity, platform reliability, and operational excellence. His appointment comes as Alteryx expands its platform capabilities to deliver seamless integration across cloud ecosystems, enable trusted enterprise-wide AI, and deliver secure, governed analytics at scale.

Prior to joining Alteryx, Krishnan served as CTO at Bluecore, where he led distributed engineering teams and complex cloud-native initiatives. He also held senior leadership roles at Salesforce, where he spent over a decade scaling product development across multiple cloud products.

“Joining Alteryx at this transformative stage is a unique opportunity to build the future of enterprise analytics and AI,” said Krishnan, Chief Technology Officer at Alteryx. “I’m energized by the company’s vision and the caliber of the engineering organization. Together, we’ll continue to advance an open, scalable, and governed platform that helps customers innovate with confidence.”

As AI adoption gathers pace across the Middle East, Alteryx is closely aligned with the region’s vision to position itself as a global AI powerhouse. Regional economies are expected to see AI contribute between 20% and 34% to their growth, with the UAE at the forefront, driven by its clear commitment to AI development and large-scale digital transformation. This momentum is underpinned by strong government support and a growing demand for data-driven decision-making. With its low-code, no-code platform that simplifies advanced analytics, Alteryx empowers businesses to translate data into actionable insights, accelerating scalable automation and unlocking new growth opportunities across the region.

ABOUT ALTERYX

Alteryx is a leading AI and data analytics company that powers actionable insights to help organizations drive smarter, faster decisions with AI-ready data. More than 8,000 customers around the world rely on Alteryx to automate analytics, improve revenue performance, manage costs, and mitigate risk across their businesses. Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.