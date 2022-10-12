Dubai, UAE: Citi is pleased to announce that Kamal Benkabbou has been appointed Head of Markets for Middle East, Egypt, and Pakistan (MEEP) effective immediately.



Kamal will build on solid foundations in MEEP to drive and implement a fully integrated growth strategy for Markets in the region. He will develop and execute a client-centric strategy delivering Citi’s Global Product offering into the region while developing and leveraging Citi’s local infrastructure and capabilities. He will be a key partner to regional leadership teams and product heads in Markets with a focus on identifying and delivering synergies and efficiency gains within Markets and with broader Institutional Client platform. Kamal will also be responsible for providing overall oversight of the Risks arising from Markets activities across the MEEP region.



Kamal has been Head of Financial Institution Sales and Solutions (FISS) for the MENA region since 2019. He has been responsible for delivering significant growth in revenues in the region across Markets products. He also successfully led our efforts to instil a strong sales management discipline and foster a client centric culture.



Kamal joined Citi in 2011 to develop our MENA Investor Sales franchise. Prior to Citi, he worked at Barclays Capital in London in a similar role. Kamal will continue leading the FISS effort in the region until a replacement is appointed. He will remain based in Dubai.