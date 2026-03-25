Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cisco, the worldwide leader in networking and security, today announced that Shane Heraty has been appointed as the Vice President and General Manager for Cisco Middle East, Africa, Türkiye, Romania and CIS (MEA–TRC). Effective from May 1, he will oversee Cisco's strategy and commercial operations in the region, and help customers and partners strengthen their security, modernize their workplaces, and build the critical infrastructure for AI.

Shane brings a wealth of experience to the position, with an extensive 30-year background in global and regional technology, including more than 20 years at Cisco. Most recently, he led Cisco Africa, where he drove Cisco’s investment strategy across the continent and fast-tracked the Cisco Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program in multiple countries in Africa.

Previously, Shane held several key leadership roles, including three years as General Manager for Cisco Qatar, where he lived for nearly a decade. He also led Cisco’s business across Scotland, Ireland, and Commercial UKI. His experience spans the partner ecosystem, service providers, and enterprise organizations, giving him a comprehensive perspective on the evolving technology landscape.

"Shane is a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of the region and a strong track record driving complex digital transformation that are instrumental in delivering the business outcomes our customers need," said Gordon Thomson, President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Cisco. “Under Shane’s leadership, Cisco will strengthen connections across the region’s digital ecosystem, accelerate the critical AI infrastructure buildout, and help unlock the full potential of technology."

"I am honoured to take on this new role," said Shane. "The region is a hub of innovation. With Cisco’s advanced technology, talented local teams, and trusted partner ecosystem, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate digitalisation and AI adoption, boost economies and create lasting value for communities across the region."

Shane succeeds David Meads, who is retiring after successfully leading multiple Cisco businesses for 30 years. Under David’s leadership, Cisco has strengthened its presence in the region and spearheaded numerous initiatives that have helped advance the region’s digital transformation.

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Media Contact

Rasha Zaki

MEA Communications

razaki@cisco.com