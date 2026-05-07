Dubai, United Arab Emirates: CFI Financial Group, a globally recognized leader in online trading services, today announced the launch of its operations in Colombia, marking another milestone in the Group’s ongoing global expansion strategy. This move reflects CFI’s continued commitment to strengthening its presence in high-growth markets and bringing its offering to a broader audience of traders and investors.

Following its authorization from the Superintendencia Financiera de Colombia (SFC) to establish a representative office in the country, CFI Colombia S.A.S (CFI Colombia) is now set to serve local clients and support the Group’s long-term growth in the market.

Operating from Bogotá, CFI Colombia will provide clients with access to a wide range of financial instruments, supported by advanced trading technology, fast and reliable execution, and a seamless client experience. As part of this expansion, CFI has appointed Simon Knudson as Country Manager of CFI Colombia. With strong experience in financial markets and a deep understanding of the local landscape, Knudson will lead the efforts to build and grow its presence in the country.

“Colombia is an important market for the Group,” said Ziad Melhem, CEO of CFI Financial Group. “We continue to see strong momentum across Latin America, driven by increasing interest in trading, improving digital infrastructure, and a new generation of traders and investors entering the market. Our entry into Colombia reflects our long-term commitment to the region. By combining our global expertise with strong local leadership, we aim to deliver a trading experience that is reliable, transparent, and built around the needs of today’s investors.”

Simon Knudson added, “I am pleased to be joining CFI as we launch in Colombia at a time when participation in financial markets is growing steadily. There is a clear shift towards more digitally enabled trading, and clients are looking for platforms that are both accessible and dependable. Our focus will be on delivering a smooth, efficient experience, supported by strong technology and a local team that understands the market.”

The launch in Colombia builds on CFI’s recent expansion across key international markets, as the Group continues to grow its global presence while maintaining a strong focus on local relevance. With operations spanning multiple regions, CFI continues to elevate how traders and investors access financial markets, combining robust infrastructure, practical tools, and reliable support to enable confident participation.

About CFI:

CFI Financial Group, established in 1998, is MENA's leading online trading broker with over 25 years of experience. Operating from key locations like London, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Cape Town, Baku, Beirut, Amman, and Cairo and Bogotá, CFI provides seamless access to both global and local markets. Offering diverse trading options across equities, currencies, commodities, and more, CFI delivers superior conditions, including zero-pip spreads, no commission fees, and ultra-fast execution.

By offering intuitive and advanced solutions for traders of all experience levels, CFI fosters financial literacy through multilingual educational content and inspires excellence through partnerships with global icons like AC Milan, FIBA WASL, and MI Cape Town cricket team, as well as the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi. With Seven-Time Formula One™ World Champion Sir Lewis Hamilton and Tennis Legend Maria Sharapova as Global Brand Ambassadors, CFI reflects a shared commitment to innovation, performance, and success while supporting cultural and community initiatives worldwide.