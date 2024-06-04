Doha, Qatar – The highly awarded, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha has an impressive new accolade to add to its gleaming collection, with Carlo Javakhia named General Manager of the Year, Qatar, by Hotelier Middle East. Coveted within the local hospitality community, this esteemed recognition reflects the importance of top tier leadership in creating a world-class destination that is dedicated to crafting memorable luxury experiences.

Celebrating Carlo’s well-rounded and strategic vision, this latest accolade for General Manager of the Year, Qatar, recognizes the property’s exemplary leadership. Since accepting the role in 2020, he has spearheaded a repositioning exercise, evolving The Ritz-Carlton, Doha from a city hotel to a city resort. By investing in facilities, Carlo has enriched the offering with an exceptional range of assets that appeal to both leisure and business travelers. Consequently, over the last four years the hotel has broken records in market share and guest satisfaction metrics, whilst amassing a remarkable collection of awards for dining, business, leisure, spa, service, accommodation and more,

During his current tenure as General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha, Carlo’s unwavering enthusiasm has been duly recognized by the hospitality industry. As a manager with a team-focused mindset, he is renowned for his inclusive approach that develops talent and increases benefits, resulting in the highest ever employee satisfaction score in the hotel’s 23-year career. Dedicated to upholding The Ritz-Carlton brand’s commitment to excellence, Carlo has been pivotal in transforming the career journey of countless Ladies & Gentlemen working at The Ritz-Carlton, Doha.

Using his role to make a positive global impact, Carlo has been instrumental in driving the property’s focus on sustainability. Alongside training staff on the importance of ensuring practices are successfully adopted, the hotel has invested in a significant redevelopment of its beach area, to include indigenous planting and water cleansing activities. The recent introduction of an urban garden and farm has been a popular addition to its leisure offering, with both local and international families benefitting from the eco-conscious setting.

Over the last 12 months, the hotel has taken its success to new heights, accepting some of the highest credits in the industry. Highlights include, being named the #1 Hotel in the Middle East and 12th Best Hotel in the World at the Condé Nast Traveler’s 2023 Readers' Choice Awards. The property was victorious at The World Travel Awards 2024, winning the Middle East's Leading Hotel Service Award, Qatar's Leading Business Hotel and, for the fourth year in a row, claiming the prize for Qatar's Leading Hotel Suite for the Grand Amiri Suites.

When asked about winning General Manager of the Year, Qatar, Carlo said, “It is a great honor to be recognized and my thanks go to Hotelier Middle East for supporting The Ritz-Carlton, Doha. I would like to dedicate this award to the entire hotel team, for supporting my vision in making our property the gold standard in five-star service.”

At the forefront of Qatar’s sparkling hospitality landscape, The Ritz-Carlton, Doha continues to thrive as one of the country’s most impressive hotels, where expectations continue to be exceeded for both staff and guests.