Oman: Beyond ONE™, the digital services provider and TMT-sector (technology, media, telecommunications) investment and operations company, has announced the appointment of Shadli Al Abdulsalam as Chief Executive Officer for FRiENDi Mobile Oman.

Responsible for leading FRiENDi's continued growth and market share in Oman, Al Abdulsalam will also play a key role in overseeing commercial activities for the Beyond One Group in the Sultanate.

With over two decades of experience in the telecommunications industry, Al-Abdulsalam previously held the role of Commercial Director FRiENDi Mobile in Oman, playing an instrumental role in charting FRiENDi's growth trajectory and establishing a solid foundation for the brand's prominence in the region.

Prior to that, he headed Ooredoo Oman’s Home division where he led the remote launch of their 5G fixed commercial services. He has also held leadership positions at Omantel.

Hani ELKukhun, CEO Beyond ONE MEA said: “Shadli is a future-forward thinker and a leader who understands how to drive business growth. We have full confidence in the continued expansion of FRiENDi Mobile under his leadership, and in his representation of Beyond ONE in Oman.”

Of his appointment Al Abdulsalam said: “It’s inspiring being part of and sharing the Beyond ONE vision – one that emphasises innovation, transformative strategies, and a commitment to redefining the digital services sector. Our team is committed to delivering the best possible service for our customers, deepening our relationships with government and regulatory bodies, and extending our wholesale partnerships to offer even more value.”

FRiENDi Mobile, launched as the first mobile reseller in the region, has enjoyed considerable success since it was founded in 2009, today serving more than 4 million users in multiple GCC countries and operating as the third largest mobile service provider in Oman.

