Kigali – Bboxx, a data-driven super platform transforming lives across Africa, has appointed Justus Mucyo as Chief Operating Officer.

Justus will be responsible for driving operational excellence and sustainable growth across Bboxx’s markets, working closely with the Group CEO and country Managing Directors to enhance performance, profitability, and impact.

Justus returns after previously leading Bboxx Rwanda and Bboxx Kenya as Managing Director and driving Bboxx’s expansion into other markets.

With extensive experience leading multi-country businesses in East Africa, and having served as Chairman of the Solar sub-sector under the industry association Energy Private Developers (EPD), Justus brings a unique combination of strategic insight and hands-on execution, ensuring Bboxx delivers innovative solutions that transform lives and power economic progress, from solar energy to smartphones and e-mobility.

Anthony Osijo, Bboxx CEO, said:

“I’m delighted to welcome Justus back to Bboxx as Chief Operating Officer. His in-depth expertise in global business expansion and experience as Managing Director of Bboxx Kenya and Bboxx Rwanda, our two largest operational markets, positions him perfectly to accelerate our mission - championing the economic empowerment of Africa and unlocking potential across the continent.”

Justus Mucyo, Bboxx Chief Operating Officer, added:

“It’s a privilege to be back at the company where I have spent more than a decade tackling energy poverty.

“My primary objective is to leverage Bboxx's technology, talent, and distribution network to deliver life-changing products and services to communities across Africa. I will focus on supporting our teams to ensure operational excellence with a clear emphasis on profitability and business sustainability.

“We will also become more market-agnostic, with each market focusing on the products that represent the biggest opportunities in their region. I’m excited for this next phase in the Bboxx journey.”

Powered by a proprietary operating system with advanced data analytics, the company aims to transform the continent’s utility sector by becoming one of the largest networks for clean utility services and an enabler of access to goods and services across Africa. Bboxx has now more than 3,000 employees and is positively impacting the lives of more than 5 million people in 8 markets.

This appointment reinforces Bboxx's commitment to connecting underserved communities in Africa to affordable essential products and services like clean energy, clean cooking, mobile technology, and financial services.

About Bboxx

Bboxx is a data-driven super platform, transforming lives and unlocking potential by connecting consumers and deploying innovative products across Africa.

Headquartered in Rwanda, Bboxx is championing the economic empowerment of Africa, accelerating the transition to the digital economy, and creating new markets. Bboxx has built Bboxx Pulse®, a fully integrated operating system, and combined it with an extensive on-the-ground network to connect customers with clean energy, clean cooking, smartphones, e-mobility and selected financial products – many for the first time.

Bboxx is connecting both underserved rural communities and aspiring urban ones with a highly convenient and affordable way to access life-changing solutions, through last mile logistics and data-powered innovative financing methods. Its pay-as-you-go services to households, businesses, and communities, enable African consumers to unlock their potential.

Bboxx builds strategic partnerships with investors, utilities providers, global companies, and governments to accelerate growth and provide a wide range of products to consumers in Africa. Its partners are seizing a massive market opportunity by plugging into Bboxx – developed through green tech and big data and designed for scale.

Bboxx is now positively impacting the lives of more than 5 million people in 8 operating markets, directly contributing to 12 of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Bboxx and its group of companies is one of the largest networks in Africa, with over 3,000 staff across Africa and offices in the UK and Asia.