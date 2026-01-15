Dubai, UAE: Mama Shelter Dubai has announced the appointment of Bassem Saudy as its new Hotel Manager, marking a strategic addition to the property’s leadership team, as it enters its second year of operation in Dubai and prepares for its next phase of growth.

With more than two decades of experience in luxury and upscale hospitality across the Middle East, Saudy brings deep operational, commercial and revenue expertise to the role. His career spans senior leadership positions with globally recognised brands including Banyan Tree, Delano, Waldorf Astoria, Fairmont, Hilton, Ritz-Carlton and Hyatt, where he has overseen pre-openings, rebrandings and commercial transformations with strong performance outcomes.

Saudy’s appointment comes as Mama Shelter Dubai moves from launch into consolidation, evolving from market entry to building long-term loyalty, brand relevance and local resonance within Dubai’s competitive lifestyle hospitality sector.

In this next phase, his focus will be on dialling up the community feel of the property and further cementing Mama Shelter Dubai as “a local” within the city. This includes enhancing programming, integrating more sports and F&B-led experiences, and ensuring the brand’s playful, culture-driven identity is delivered with excellent Dubai hospitality standards.

Known for his hands-on, people-first leadership approach, Saudy will also prioritise team culture and operational alignment – a critical factor in delivering consistent service, maintaining guest satisfaction and supporting commercial outcomes in year two and beyond.

Commenting on his appointment, Bassem Saudy, Hotel Manager of Mama Shelter Dubai, said: “Mama Shelter Dubai has established a distinctive presence in the city’s lifestyle hospitality scene, and I look forward to strengthening its local relevance through community-driven programming and experiences. Year two is about moving from launch into performance, and ensuring the property is operationally aligned for sustainable growth. This next phase will focus on operational discipline, guest satisfaction and long-term performance.”

Prior to joining Mama Shelter Dubai, Saudy served as Cluster Director of Sales & Marketing for Banyan Tree Dubai & Delano Dubai, overseeing the overall commercial strategy, segmentation mix and market positioning for the two lifestyle resorts. He previously held senior roles with Caesars Palace Dubai, Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts, The Ritz-Carlton and Hyatt, where he led strategic sales, operational and market-driven initiatives across multiple functions and geographies.

Saudy assumes his role with immediate effect.

For more information and media inquiries, please contact:

Alexia Lawrence-Jones alexia@lexcomms.com

About Mama Shelter Dubai

Mama Shelter Dubai is a lifestyle hospitality destination in Business Bay, featuring 197 contemporary guest rooms, four distinctive dining concepts, a vibrant rooftop pool experience, and a diverse calendar of social and entertainment activations.

Part of the global Mama Shelter brand created by the Trigano family and a member of Ennismore’s lifestyle portfolio, the property is owned by Khamas Group and blends design-driven interiors with elevated comfort and a welcoming, community-focused spirit.

With dynamic events, an in-house cinema, curated culinary experiences, and a strong emphasis on creativity and connection, Mama Shelter Dubai brings a fresh, modern approach to urban hospitality in the UAE.

ADDRESS: Mama Shelter Dubai, Al Asayel Street, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Emails:

Room reservations: reservation.dubai@mamashelter.com

Restaurants: food.dubai@mamashelter.com

General enquiries: dubai@mamashelter.com

Website: www.mamashelter.com/dubai

OPENING HOURS

Mama Restaurant:

Breakfast: 7am – 11am daily

Sunday to Thursday: 12.30pm – 12am

Friday to Saturday: 12.30pm – 2am

Mamm’s Bar

Sunday to Thursday: 5pm – 12am

Friday to Saturday: 12.30pm – 2am

Mama Skypool:

Pool: 8am – 7pm daily

Dining: 8am – 12pm daily

Mama Trattoria:

Monday to Sunday: 8am – 12am

About The Mama Shelter Brand

After many wonderful years at Club Med (co-founded by the Trigano family), in 2008, Serge Trigano launched Mama Shelter in partnership with his sons Jérémie and Benjamin. From the outset, they wanted to offer their customers an enjoyable environment and exceptional service at an affordable price. They have based themselves in the cities they love, in districts that tell a story.

Focusing solely on such cherished locations has enabled the founders of Mama Shelter to express their ideal of an unusual, eccentric and unique place. More than rooms and restaurants, the Mama Shelter hotels have an energy, a vibrancy; they are true urban refuges, not just aesthetic and modern, but also popular, welcoming and sexy.

The Paris East hotel was followed by hotels in Marseille, then Lyon, Bordeaux, Los Angeles, Prague, Belgrade, Toulouse, Lille, London, Paris West, Luxembourg, Rome, Lisbon, Paris La Défense, Rennes, Dijon and Nice. Future establishments are currently planned for Singapore, Zurich along with many other places. In 2014, the international hotel chain Accor joined forces with Mama Shelter to extend this concept and welcome travellers from all over the world.

Mama Shelter is part of Ennismore, a creative hospitality company rooted in culture and community, with a global collective of entrepreneurial and founder-built brands with purpose at their heart. Formed in 2021, Ennismore is a joint venture with Accor, which holds a majority shareholding.

Mama Shelter is part of Dis-loyalty, Ennismore’s game-changing travel and food membership. Find out more about all the membership perks at Dis-loyalty.com