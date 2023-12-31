SICO, a leading GCC asset manager, investment bank, and brokerage with direct presence in Bahrain, KSA, and UAE is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bassam Abdulaziz Noor as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of its fully owned subsidiary, SICO Capital Company in Saudi Arabia, effective 1 January, 2024.

Bassam brings more than 20 years of experience in investment and management regionally and globally. Prior to joining SICO Capital, Bassam was the Chief Investment Officer for Alternative Investments at Derayah Financial and significantly contributed to increasing AUMs for alternative investments. He also held prominent roles in local and regional firms such as Alrajhi United, Arcapita Bank, and Gulf International Bank. Bassam holds a double bachelor’s degree with honors in Finance and Management Information System from University of South Florida and is a CFA charterholder.

“SICO Capital established a strong foundation in the previous years and is now entering a growth phase with an aim to enhance its position as a top asset manager and capital market entity. We are therefore very excited that Bassam is joining as new CEO to lead our activities in the Kingdom. His extensive strategic and business experience coupled with local market expertise, make him an excellent fit to lead SICO capital’s growth plans,” said Mr. Hassan Abdullah AlShuaiby, Chairman of the Board of SICO Capital.

“I am honored to join SICO Capital and become part of SICO, an established regional asset manager with a long and successful track record in several markets. I look forward to working with the board of directors and the team and am confident in our ability to achieve our growth plans and establish strong relations with our clients, I have complete trust in the company's abilities and resources to leverage significant investment opportunities stemming from Saudi’s Vision 2030,” said Mr. Bassam Abdulaziz Noor, Chief Executive Officer of SICO Capital.

SICO Capital is a full-service investment banking firm based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that offers a comprehensive range of financial services to individual, institutional, and corporate clients with multiple licenses by the Saudi Capital Markets Authority, including asset management, investment banking, and brokerage.

About SICO

SICO is a leading regional asset manager, broker, and investment bank, with USD 6 bn in assets under management (AUM). Today SICO operates under a wholesale banking licence from the Central Bank of Bahrain and also oversees three wholly owned subsidiaries: an Abu Dhabi-based brokerage firm, SICO Financial Brokerage, a specialised regional custody house, SICO Fund Services Company (SFS), and a Saudi-based Investment banking provider, SICO Capital. Headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain with a growing regional and international presence, SICO has a well-established track record as a trusted regional bank offering a comprehensive suite of financial solutions, including asset management, brokerage, investment banking, and market making, backed by a robust and experienced research team that provides regional insight and analysis of more than 90 percent of the region’s major equities. Since inception in 1995, SICO has consistently outperformed the market and developed a solid base of institutional clients. Going forward, the bank’s continued growth will be guided by its commitments to strong corporate governance and developing trusting relationships with its clients. The bank will also continue to invest in its information technology capabilities and the human capital of its150 exceptional employees.

Media Contact:

Ms. Nadeen Oweis

Head of Corporate Communications, SICO

Email: noweis@sicobank.com