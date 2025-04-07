United Arab Emirates, Dubai - AVEVA, a global leader in industrial software driving digital transformation and sustainability in industries, today announces the appointment of Sébastien Ory, 48, as EMEA VP in charge of the partner and distributor network. VP of AVEVA Southern Europe since 2022 and President of AVEVA France since 2023, Sébastien now replaces Karine Calvet while remaining President of AVEVA France. In this new role, he will oversee the relationships with the various stakeholders involved in the distribution of AVEVA software and will have direct responsibility for more than forty employees spread across the EMEA region. Sébastien Ory will report directly to Jesus Hernandez, the new SVP of the EMEA region, who replaces Evgeny Fedotov, now CCO of RIB.

More than 18-year career in the industry

A graduate of the Ecole Polytechnique de Paris and the Institut National de l'Aéronautique (ISAE-SupAero) in Toulouse, Sebastien Ory is an active advocate for driving sustainable progress in the industrial sector.

He began his career at France Telecom as a sales manager where he stayed for 4 years before giving a more industrial dimension to his career.

With fifteen years of experience in the industrial automation industry, Sebastien Ory has developed a strategic understanding of this field. After 10 years in Schneider Electric's industrial automation business, he led the global industrial software business development team for Schneider Electric Software from 2015 to 2018, with a particular focus on the water, power generation, mining and food industries. During these 3 years, the introduction of new software solutions will allow Schneider Electric Software to initiate and develop significant growth areas.

7 years at AVEVA

In 2018, Sébastien joined AVEVA as Vice President of the Southeast Asia region, leading a team of 200 talents in charge of delivering cloud-based industrial analytics and AI software. In addition to the growing developing the teams he leads from the Singapore headquarters, part of his energy is devoted to establishing direct engagement with leaders of major groups in the region such as Petronas, Pertamina, PTT, Wilmar and Olam, to stimulate their digital transformation initiatives.

In 2022, he took over the leadership of AVEVA's activities in Southern Europe, a major industrial market for the company, whose customers, world leaders in the fields of Energy, Chemicals, Agri-food, Pharmaceuticals and Water, are looking for AVEVA's expertise to accelerate and drive their digital transformation and sustainability strategies, as well as their energy transition projects. The changes he brings to the organization of the sales team are bearing fruit and allow AVEVA to acquire new customers while consolidating key accounts. As Sebastien transitions to the role of VP EMEA Partners & Channels, Dominique Bazin becomes the new Vice President of AVEVA Southern Europe.

EMEA VP Partners & Channels: a highly strategic position within AVEVA

Sébastien now holds the position of Vice President in charge of the Partners and Channels for AVEVA in Europe, Middle East and Africa, a major market for the company. His main mission is to design and implement a strategy for the growth of indirect sales, through a network of partners and strong alliances with Digital Services Companies (DSCs), AI platform providers and independent software vendors (ISVs) whose solutions are compatible with the CONNECT platform.

About AVEVA

AVEVA is a global leader in industrial software, sparking ingenuity to drive responsible use of the world’s resources. Over 90% of leading industrial enterprises rely on AVEVA to help them deliver life’s essentials: safe, reliable energy, food, medicines, infrastructure and more. By connecting people with trusted information and AI-enriched insights, AVEVA helps them engineer capital projects more efficiently, operate better and create sustainable value, from the plant to the cloud and beyond. Through our industrial intelligence platform, CONNECT, and our trusted and secure information management applications enriched with industrial AI, AVEVA empowers businesses to drive deeper collaboration between teams and to accelerate insight across their ecosystem of suppliers, partners and customers.

Named as one of the world’s most innovative companies, AVEVA's open solutions draw on the expertise of more than 7,000 employees, 5,000 partners and 5,700 certified developers. The company, which has operations around the globe, is headquartered in Cambridge, UK.

Copyright © 2025 AVEVA Solutions Limited. All rights reserved. AVEVA Solutions Limited is owned by AVEVA Group Limited. AVEVA, the AVEVA logos, and AVEVA product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of AVEVA Group Limited or its subsidiaries in the United Kingdom and other countries. Other trademarks and product names are trademarks of their respective companies.