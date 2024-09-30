Riyadh: Aster DM Healthcare announces the appointment of Mohamed Alshamari as the new Chief Executive Officer of Aster Hospitals and Clinics in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This appointment aligns with Aster DM Healthcare's strategic expansion plans and commitment to improving the healthcare landscape in KSA.

Mohamed Alshamari brings nearly two decades of experience in healthcare and insurance, with expertise in healthcare strategy, consulting, investment, and operations management. He has held leadership positions at esteemed organizations such as ARAMCO, SABIC, Royal Commission Hospital, MEDGULF, and Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib. Prior to joining Aster, he served as the Sports Medicine Advisor at the Saudi Ministry of Sports. In his new role, Mohamed will oversee planning, strategy, development, growth expansion, service delivery, and key partnerships. He will report to Alisha Moopen, Managing Director and Group CEO of Aster DM Healthcare, and work closely with functional leads to ensure the successful execution of strategic objectives.

Commenting on the appointment, Alisha Moopen, Managing Director & Group CEO, Aster DM Healthcare said, “We are glad to welcome Mohamed Alshamari as the CEO of Aster Hospitals and Clinics in Saudi Arabia. His extensive experience in healthcare and insurance, combined with his strategic outlook and leadership, will be instrumental in driving our growth and the vision that we have for Aster’s expansion in the Kingdom. We are confident that under his leadership, Aster DM Healthcare will continue to build on its legacy of excellence and innovation, further strengthening our commitment to delivering the best possible care to our patients.”

Mohamed Alshamari, Chief Executive Officer – Aster Hospitals & Clinics, KSA said, "I am thrilled to join Aster DM Healthcare and contribute to its vision of transforming healthcare in Saudi Arabia. The company’s commitment to clinical excellence and patient-centric care has been pivotal in establishing Aster as a trusted name in the healthcare industry. With Aster’s 37-year legacy of 16 hospitals, 121 clinics and 306 pharmacies in the region, we are well-positioned to build the same trust in KSA and continue driving the transformation of healthcare. I look forward to leverage my experience and insights to support the team, drive further growth, and achieve new milestones for Aster DM Healthcare in Saudi Arabia."

Aster DM Healthcare is committed to enhancing the healthcare landscape in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by replicating its successful model of clinical and service excellence to provide patient-centric care. The organization continues its 37-year legacy – built under the leadership of Dr Azad Moopen, to deliver its brand promise of "We’ll Treat You Well" across all its facilities in the Kingdom.

Recently, Aster DM Healthcare expanded Aster Sanad Hospital in Riyadh to 200-beds with the launch of a Grand Wing building. The hospital is recognized by the Saudi Central Board of Accreditation for Healthcare Institutions (CBAHI) and continues to offer excellent healthcare facilities. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities such as a complete imaging department, advanced laboratory, and physiotherapy services, Aster Sanad Hospital has been a cornerstone in performing diverse surgical procedures and providing holistic healthcare solutions to our valued patients.

With a substantial population of 30 million, Aster DM Healthcare is focused on enhancing accessibility and quality of healthcare across the Kingdom. As part of its growth strategy, Aster DM Healthcare, in partnership with the Al Hokair Holding Group, plans to establish a network of over 180 Aster pharmacies across KSA in the next five years. This expansion reflects Aster’s dedication to making high-quality healthcare accessible to more people in the Kingdom.

Founded in 1987 by Dr. Azad Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare is a leading integrated healthcare provider, with a strong presence across all six countries in the GCC. Aster is committed to the vision of providing accessible and high-quality healthcare, from primary to quaternary services, with its promise of “We will treat you well”. The organisation’s robust integrated healthcare model includes 16 hospitals, 121 clinics, and 306 pharmacies in GCC serving all segments of the society through three differentiated brands: Aster, Medcare and Access. Aster consistently adapts to meet the evolving needs of patients, ensuring access to quality healthcare through both physical and digital channels which is exemplified with the launch of the region's first healthcare super app, myAster. With a steadfast focus on innovation and patient-centric approach, the organisation’s dedicated team of 1673 doctors and 3692 nurses are committed to delivering world-class healthcare services across a diverse spectrum of medical and surgical specialties.