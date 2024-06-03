Arthur D. Little (ADL) today announced that Pallab Roy has been appointed as a Partner in the Middle East and India, where his main focus will be the Growth practice. He will be operating out of ADL’s Dubai and New Delhi offices.

With over 20 years experience in the consulting industry, Pallab has particular expertise in delivering value across improvement themes of strategy, end-to-end transformation, revenue enhancement, operations improvement, supply chain transformation, cost optimization, digital transformation, and analytics. He has worked across India, Europe, Asia and the Middle East with a focus on consumer, retail and agri sectors, as well as delivered engagements in oil & gas, manufacturing and logistics.

Prior to joining ADL, Pallab was a Partner at KPMG India in the Business Consulting practice, where he co-led its consumer sector business. Before that, he was a Director in the Strategy & Operations practice at Deloitte, spent ten years as a Director establishing and building Capgemini Consulting’s business in India, and started his career as a Manager at Frost & Sullivan.

Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner, Middle East and India, ADL, comments, “We are very pleased to welcome Pallab to ADL and the team in the Middle East and India. His impressive and wide-ranging experience in the consumer sector means he is able to offer specially tailored solutions that draw on the latest thinking. The economies of the Middle East and India continue to develop at a rapid pace, and companies are looking to embrace innovation to stay ahead of competitors – as such, Pallab is sure to be a major asset to both our clients and to us.”

Pallab Roy, Partner at ADL, adds, “It’s such an exciting time to be in consulting in the Middle East and India geographies right now - companies are willing to leapfrog traditional business practices, and embrace new disruptive models for improving their value. Coupled with the benefits of digital and computing capabilities, companies are seeking profitable growth and expansion. With its entrepreneurial, future-facing philosophy, I know that ADL is going to be a great place to work.”

Pallab has an MBA from the University of Hertfordshire, UK, and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Pune, India.