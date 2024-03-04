Aramex enhances its leadership with a new Chief Commercial Officer to drive business growth and a Chief Technology Officer to spearhead strategic technology investments, emphasizing a commitment to digitization.

Dubai, UAE – Aramex (DFM: ARMX), a global leader in comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, announced the appointment of two distinguished executives to its leadership team. Tim Martin joins as the Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), while Françoise Russo assumes the role of Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Tim Martin brings over 33 years of invaluable experience in the supply chain and logistics industry, having held key roles at both country and regional levels across the EMEA region. His extensive expertise, showcased in his prior positions as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Revenue Officer globally, aligns seamlessly with Aramex's vision for commercial growth. Recruited by the Global Management Board as part of the Global Management Team, Tim will be working towards reestablishing the Global Commercial Strategy. His focus will be on driving Aramex's dominance in the ecommerce sector and advancing multi-modal solutions in line with the company's ambitious 5-year strategy.

Françoise Russo, the newly appointed Chief Technology Officer, brings a wealth of multi-sector corporate experience, spanning FMCG, logistics, transport, and entertainment. Having navigated the dynamics of FTSE Top 10, ASX 50, and Fortune 500 environments, Francoise has most recently served as the CIO at Tabcorp in Australia. Her transformative leadership at various previous roles included developing a comprehensive Technology transformation strategy and implementing a fit-for-purpose operating model. Notably, Francoise spearheaded a comprehensive technology separation initiative for the Tabcorp demerger, delivering results in a highly regulated environment. She will be focusing on the technology strategy and roadmap for the next 3-5 year period focusing on innovation and customer experience.

Commenting on the new appointments, Othman Aljeda, CEO of Aramex said, "We are delighted to welcome Tim and Françoise to our leadership team. Their wealth of experience and strategic insights align seamlessly with Aramex's dedication to digitization and growth. These new appointments not only underscore our commitment to technology investment and the advancement of our commercial endeavors but also, I am confident that their contributions will be instrumental in propelling Aramex to new heights within the global logistics sector."

About Aramex:

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70+ countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to- end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), renowned globally. This commitment propels us to accelerate our climate action goals, aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com

Follow us on:

For more information, please contact:

Aramex

Anca Cighi

Group Investor Relations Director Investorrelations@aramex.com Saleah Alzahmi

Investor Relations Analyst

Saleah@aramex.com

Edelman Smithfield