Dubai, UAE: Aramex, a leading global provider of comprehensive logistics and transportation solutions, has announced the appointment of Abbas Panju as the Senior Vice President of the GCC and India regions.

An accomplished executive with close to two decades of international leadership experience, Abbas brings in a wealth of logistics expertise across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. A global citizen, he has successfully showcased his ability to lead through diverse geopolitical, macro-political and economic shifts.

Across his career, Abbas has pioneered robust hybrid strategies while advancing supply-chain resilience through de-risking and nearshoring initiatives. His experience has provided him with the ability to guide high performing, diverse teams through significant transformations and market disruptions.

Commenting on his appointment, Abbas Panju said: “I am honored to join Aramex at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. The GCC and India are dynamic markets with immense potential, and I look forward to leveraging my experience to accelerate innovation, strengthen supply chain resilience, and deliver exceptional value to our customers. My focus will be on driving sustainable growth, fostering collaboration across teams, and ensuring we remain agile in navigating the evolving global logistics landscape. Together, we will build on Aramex’s strong foundation to create transformative solutions that empower businesses and communities alike.”

Abbas’s leadership will be pivotal in advancing Aramex’s strategic vision across the GCC and India. Under his guidance, Aramex aims to deliver transformative solutions that empower businesses, drive positive environmental impact, and uphold its commitment to exceptional service for customers and communities alike.

About Aramex

Founded in 1982, Aramex has emerged as a global leader in logistics and transportation, renowned for its innovative services tailored to businesses and consumers. As a listed company on the Dubai Financial Market (since 2005) and headquartered in the UAE, our strategic location facilitates extensive customer reach worldwide, bridging the gap between East and West.

With operations in 600+ cities across 70 countries, Aramex employs over 16,000 professionals. Our success is attributed to four distinct business products that provide scalable, diversified, and end-to-end services for customers. These products are:

International Express, encompassing Aramex's Parcel Forwarding Business (Shop & Ship and MyUS).

Domestic Express

Freight Forwarding

Logistics & Supply Chain Solutions

Sustainability is at the core of our vision and mission. To build a truly sustainable business, we leverage our core competencies to make a positive impact as responsible members of the communities we serve. Through partnerships with local and international organizations, we strive to expand our reach and benefit more individuals through targeted programs and initiatives. To address environmental concerns and combat climate change, we are aiming for Carbon-Neutrality by 2030 and Net-Zero emissions by 2050.

For more information, please visit us: www.aramex.com