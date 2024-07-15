Arab Advisors Group proudly announces the appointment of Ms. Hiba Rabadi as our Managing Director. Since joining Arab Advisors Group in 2011 as an analyst, Ms. Rabadi has consistently excelled, earning successive promotions culminating in her role as Deputy Managing Director for the past four years.



The Chairman and Board of Directors conveyed their confidence in Ms. Rabadi’s ability to lead Arab Advisors Group and achieve its business and communal goals. Ms. Rabadi will have full authority over management and planning within our organization. With her team, she will spearhead research, customer service and sales and marketing ensuring alignment with the corporate objectives.



Arab Advisors Group was established in 2001 in Amman, Jordan. Arab Advisors Group is specialized in market research, data analysis and consulting in the fields of telecommunications, media, and technology.



Arab Advisors Group served over one thousand global and regional companies by providing bold and reliable research, forecasts, and analytics. From Amman to Dubai, Arab Advisors Group successfully planned and managed 17 pioneering conferences, symposiums, and summits with successful collaboration with more than 100 global companies, over 8,000 executives and leaders in the fields of communications, and digital technology around the world.