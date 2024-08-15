Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Cenomi Retail, Saudi Arabia’s pioneering retail brand partner, is excited to announce the appointment of Salim Fakhouri as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 14, 2024. Salim, who has been instrumental in steering Cenomi Retail through its transformative phase as Acting CEO since March 2024, officially steps in to the role of CEO to continue driving the company’s strategic vision and growth, as it embarks on its next exciting chapter of transformation and growth.

Salim Fakhouri joined Cenomi Retail in November 2021 as CEO of the Fashion Division. During his tenure, he successfully led the company's international retail expansion into the CIS region and strengthened key relationships with core brands under the Cenomi Retail umbrella. His leadership has been pivotal in positioning Cenomi Retail as a major player in the global retail market.

With over 20 years of experience spanning the Middle East and North Africa, Salim brings a wealth of expertise in FMCG and fashion retail. His career highlights include a notable tenure at Azadea Group, where he served as President of the Fashion Division and previously as Regional Markets Director for Egypt. Salim’s leadership oversaw nearly 50 international brands across the GCC and MENA regions, demonstrating his exceptional ability to foster growth and innovation.

Fawaz Bin Abdulaziz Alhokair, Chairman Cenomi Retail “Salim Fakhouri’s appointment as CEO marks a pivotal moment for Cenomi Retail. We are excited to have Salim step into the role of CEO, as his proven track record, strategic vision, and deep industry knowledge make him the ideal leader to guide Cenomi Retail into its next phase of growth and innovation. We are confident that under his stewardship, Cenomi Retail will continue to thrive and redefine the retail experience on a global scale.

Salim holds a Global Executive Master of Business Administration (GEMBA) from I.E. Business School in Madrid, Spain, and is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with an accounting and audit degree from the National Education and Fine Arts College in Lebanon. His diverse background in commerce, finance, business development, and operations, equips him with a comprehensive understanding of the retail landscape.

Cenomi Retail eagerly anticipates a future of growth and innovation under Salim Fakhouri’s leadership. As the company continues to redefine the retail experience and extend its global reach, Salim’s vision and expertise will drive our ongoing success.”