Mrs. Eman Al Awadhi and Mr. Moustapha Chami appointed to Anghami’s Board of Directors

Abu Dhabi, UAE – Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH) (“Anghami” or “the Company”), the leading multi-media streaming platform in the MENA region, today announced the appointment of Mr. Meshal Abdullah Mohammad Ali as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Ali succeeds H.E. Sheikha Adana Nasser Sabah Al-Sabah, who has stepped down to rebalance her board responsibilities but will continue as Chair of OSN Streaming Limited, Anghami’s parent company. In addition, Mrs. Eman Al Awadhi and Mr. Moustapha Chami have joined the Board of Directors.

These appointments align with the Company’s strategic goals to capitalize on the rapidly growing regional streaming market, following recent transactions to reposition the Company, including the integration of OSN+ and a transformative partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery. This partnership ensures that HBO, Max Originals, and other global hits remain exclusive to OSN+ viewers across MENA.

Mr. Meshal Ali, incoming Chairman of Anghami, commented: “I am honored to step into the role of Chairman, having served on the Board of Directors since 2024. On behalf of my fellow directors, I would like to thank Sheikha Adana for her leadership throughout Anghami’s evolution. The updated Board brings together seasoned leaders from diverse sectors and backgrounds, positioning us to effectively support Anghami’s management team as we unlock value for all stakeholders and pursue our next phase of growth, expanding into new markets and capitalizing on the regional streaming opportunity.”

About the new Directors

Mr. Meshal Ali has served as a Director of Anghami since 1 April 2024. He is currently the Interim CEO of OSN Group, Chair of AlRayan Holding Company, Vice Chair of United Education Company, and President and CEO of both the National Offset Company and the National Offset Computer Company in Kuwait. Mr. Ali also serves as a board member of Panther Media Group Limited. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Arkansas, USA.

Mr. Moustapha Chami is Deputy Group Chief Financial Officer and Group Head of Finance, Operations & Taxation for Kuwait Projects Company Holdings (KIPCO), leading the group’s financial operations and planning, including governance and risk management. Mr. Chami also holds various directorships, including with the Bank of Baghdad in Iraq, SACEM Industries in Tunisia, Jordan Kuwait Bank in Jordan, Burgan Bank in Turkey, and is Vice Chairman (Executive) at Amaken United Real Estate in Kuwait. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Finance and an MBA from the University of Saint Joseph in Lebanon. He is also a Certified Financial Analyst (CFA), Certified Public Accountant (CPA), and Certified Management Accountant (CMA).

Mrs. Eman Al Awadhi is Group Senior Vice President – Corporate Communications & Investor Relations for KIPCO and Vice Chair of Gulfsat Communications in Kuwait. Her career spans over 22 years across public relations, media, and journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Bahrain, a Diploma in Company Direction from the Institute of Directors, London, and is a Certified Investor Relations Officer.

As of 21 January 2026, Anghami’s Board of Directors comprises:

Meshal Ali (Chairman)

Elias Habib (CEO and co-founder)

Edgard Maroun (co-founder)

Michael Johnson

James Cooke

Bassil Almouallimi

Moustapha Chami

Eman Al Awadhi

About Anghami Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGH)

Anghami is the leading multi-media technology streaming platform in the Middle East and North Africa (“MENA”) region, offering a comprehensive ecosystem of exclusive premium video, music, podcasts, live entertainment, audio services, and more.

With a user base exceeding 120 million registered users and 3.5 million paid subscribers, Anghami has partnered with 47 telcos across MENA, facilitating customer acquisition and subscription payment, in addition to unlocking the benefits of relationships with major film studios, entertainment giants, and music labels, both regional and international. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, UAE, Anghami operates in 26 countries across MENA, with offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact: IR@anghami.com or anghami@apcoworldwide.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Anghami’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as “expect,” “estimate,” “start,” “project,” “budget,” “forecast,” “preliminary,” “anticipate,” “position,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “should,” “believes,” “continue,” “predicts,” “potential,” “transform,” “commitment” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements include those related to the effect of the OSN+ integration, Warner Bros. Discovery investment in OSN Streaming, other new partnerships and collaborations, and future growth. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Anghami’s control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Anghami; changes in applicable laws or regulations; and the possibility that Anghami may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties identified in Anghami’s fiscal 2024 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 30, 2025, including those under “Risk Factors” therein, and in other documents filed or to be filed with the SEC by Anghami and available at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Anghami cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Anghami cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, Anghami does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.