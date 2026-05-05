Dubai, United Arab Emirates: ANAX Developments has announced the appointment of Raja Alameddine as CEO of the real estate arm of ANAX Holding.

With over 30 years of experience, Raja has built an impressive track record in the region holding senior leadership roles at leading organizations including Colliers International, Gulf Related, Jeddah Economic Company, Solidere International, and Lootah Real Estate Development. Throughout his career, he has successfully led a diverse portfolio of projects, including large-scale, master-planned cities and complex mixed-use projects. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor in Engineering from the American University of Beirut.

In his new role, Alameddine will oversee ANAX Developments’ strategic direction, driving sustainable growth and international expansion. He will also play a central role in shaping the company’s vision for luxury, exclusivity, and iconic destinations that set new benchmarks in real estate.

Satish Sanpal, Founder and Chairperson of ANAX Holding, said: “We see the current period of market recalibration as a moment to prepare for the surge that will follow. We are strengthening our operations while ensuring that our launches, construction and deliveries remain on track and executed with precision.”

He added, “Raja has a deep understanding of the real estate landscape and proven management expertise across global enterprises. We are confident in his ability to lead ANAX Developments into its next phase of growth and take the business to new heights.”

Commenting on his appointment, Raja Alameddine said: “I am proud to join ANAX Developments at such an exciting phase of its growth. With a strong and expanding portfolio, I look forward to working with the team to deliver exceptional projects and introduce new developments that reflect ANAX’s commitment to luxury and innovation. Our strategy will focus on delivering projects that meet international standards of quality, execution and long-term value.”

Alameddine’s mandate includes charting a long-term strategic course for ANAX Developments’ future growth and expansion. His leadership will be anchored in delivering best-in-class projects in key strategic locations, positioning ANAX Developments at the forefront of the UAE’s luxury real estate developers.

For further information, please contact:

Celina Bou Saab, Manager – PR & Communications, ANAX Holding

E: celina.bousaab@anaxholding.com