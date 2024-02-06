Alat to lead sustainable manufacturing in the fields of electronics and industrials, bringing technology products manufacturing to the Kingdom

Riyadh – The Alat Board of Directors, Chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), announces Amit Midha as its global CEO. He is a global business leader who has built and transformed businesses in leadership roles across the globe including China, the US, India, and Singapore and who joins from Dell Technologies where he was responsible for Dell's growth in Asia Pacific and Japan, overseeing a multi-billion-dollar business spanning more than 40 countries.

Alat will enhance the capabilities of the technological sector, benefiting from the rapid development of this sector in Saudi Arabia, increasing the nation’s ability to create investment opportunities. The company will also empower the private sector and enhance the commercial environment through its business systems and partnerships with leading international technology manufacturers.

Amit Midha, Global CEO of Alat, said: “Alat´s mandate is to transform the global industries of electronics and advanced industrials by creating a sustainable manufacturing hub leveraging the Kingdom´s solar, wind and green hydrogen clean energy. We will passionately use technology to transform business by leveraging cutting-edge AI technology and Industry 4.0 best-practices for manufacturing. We will enable the realignment of practices and approaches to embrace sustainability and efficiency. This is not only using clean energy, but applying sustainability measures to all our operations, buildings, logistics and supply chains, with sustainability at the core of everything we do.”

Alat will focus on transforming global industries (electronics and advanced industrials) and creating a world-class manufacturing hub in the Kingdom. The company will deliver sustainable manufacturing to help global companies reduce their emissions and move towards carbon-zero manufacturing. Alat will deliver its mandate by partnering with the world’s leading corporations to innovate and transform industries, with a commitment and focus on using clean energy.

Alat will innovate across seven business units and manufacture products in 34 product categories:

The Smart Devices business unit will manufacture smart devices PC & laptops, smart phones, TVs and displays, printers and scanners, home audio and gaming consoles. The Smart Appliances business unit will focus on home appliances (vacuum cleaners, irons, air purifiers, blenders, microwaves), domestic appliances (from washing machines, dryers, refrigerators) and Commercial Appliances (larger scale appliances for the HoReCa industry covering hotels, restaurants/and catering and encompasses the whole food service industry). The Smart Health will focus on revolutionizing healthcare through technology, delivering state-of-the-art solutions that empower personal wellness, streamlined medical services, and enhance patient care. The Alat Smart Health business unit will initially focus on five key areas: Minimal-invasive surgery (optics/visualization, instruments), Diabetic & Hearing Care, Smart therapeutic devices (sensing & acting), Orthopedics & Mobility and Laser & Aesthetics. The Smart Buildings business unit will manufacture heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, and escalator and elevator products. The Advanced Industrials business unit will manufacture products in Electrification, Heavy Equipment for Construction and Mining, and Components. The Next Gen Infrastructure business unit will focus on the manufacturing of products in the areas of robotics, network equipment, servers, recharging equipment, fiber cables and CCTV. The Semiconductors business unit will focus on the development and manufacturing of semiconductors initially focusing on three key technology segments: Power (everything that needs to be powered up from batteries to supercomputers), Perception (products focused on perceiving the world around you through advanced sensing technologies) and Processing (semiconductors that process data at the edge utilizing high performance computing and AI in products such as smart devices, medical inspection, and factory automation).

The distinctive name Alat is derived from the word “machines” and is relevant to manufacturing, electronics and industrials. Rooted in Arabic, the Alat logo and wordmark blends traditional Salmani architecture references with modern design elements positioned as a contemporary brand for the next generation.

