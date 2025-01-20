Dubai – Al Nabooda Automobiles, the official importer of Audi in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, announced Jan Scheidgen as its new General Manager. With over two decades of international leadership in the automotive industry, Jan Scheidgen’s appointment signals a stride forward for the brand, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, customer-centricity, and leadership in the UAE’s luxury automotive segment.

His extensive career spans leadership roles in nine countries, where he drove growth and excellence in the automotive space. His journey began at Škoda headquarters under the Volkswagen Group, progressing to Marketing Director for Volkswagen China, where he managed operations in the world’s largest automotive market. Jan Scheidgen’s expertise also encompasses his tenure as Managing Director of Fiat Germany and his role on the Asia Pacific Executive Committee at Fiat Chrysler. His Middle Eastern experience includes leading luxury brands such as BMW, Nissan, Infiniti, Jeep and Alfa Romeo across Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the UAE, further solidifying his reputation for steering premium brands to success.

K. Rajaram, CEO, Al Nabooda Automobiles commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Jan to the Al Nabooda family. His track record of leadership and innovation in the global automotive industry, coupled with his understanding of the Middle Eastern market, makes Jan the ideal choice to lead Audi’s next chapter in Dubai and Northern Emirates. We are confident that under his guidance, Audi will continue to set benchmarks in customer experience, innovation, and excellence in the luxury automotive segment.

Commenting on his appointment, Scheidgen said:

"Joining Al Nabooda Automobiles is an honour as it is one of the most prestigious automotive groups in region. This is an opportunity to shape the future of mobility in one of the world’s most dynamic automotive markets. I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to further enhance customer experiences and build on Audi’s legacy of innovation and premium excellence in the UAE."

With this new role, he will oversee Audi's strategic operations and operational business, focusing on driving growth, delivering exceptional after sales, and solidifying the brand’s position as a leader in the UAE’s competitive automotive landscape. His visionary leadership aligns with Audi’s ethos of redefining mobility through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled quality.

For more information, visit www.audi-dubai.com

Audi, Al Nabooda Automobiles

Rana Eyamie

Marketing Manager

E-mail: rana.eyamie@nabooda-auto.com

www.audi-mediacenter.com

HAVAS Red

Faisal Barghouthi

Communications Manager

E-mail: audi@redhavasme.com

About Audi Group

The Audi Group is one of the most successful manufacturers of automobiles and motorcycles in the premium and luxury segment. The brands Audi, Bentley, Lamborghini, and Ducati produce at 21 locations in 12 countries. In 2022, the Audi Group delivered 1.61 million Audi vehicles, 15,174 Bentley vehicles, 9,233 Lamborghini vehicles, and 61,562 Ducati motorcycles to customers. In the 2022 fiscal year, AUDI Group achieved a total revenue of €61.8 billion and an operating profit of €7.6 billion. With its attractive brands, new models, innovative mobility offerings and groundbreaking services, the group is systematically pursuing its path toward becoming a provider of sustainable, individual, premium mobility.

AUDI AG's commitment to the region was confirmed through the foundation of its fully owned subsidiary in 2005, Audi Middle East, which covers Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Find out more at news.audimiddleeast.com.

About Al Nabooda Automobiles:

Al Nabooda Automobiles is the official Audi importer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. With its strong reputation, Al Nabooda Automobiles has become a trusted distributor for Audi, Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Offering the best-in-class customer service and a wide range of Audi models, Al Nabooda Automobiles also offers an array of services, including comprehensive after-sales support such as maintenance, repairs, and genuine Audi parts.

Operating across multiple cities in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah, our dealership network covers the UAE, ensuring that the Audi experience is easily accessible to our valued customers.

For more information about our range of vehicles and current offers, please visit www.audi-dubai.com.