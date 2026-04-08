Dubai, UAE – Al Mal Capital PSC and its subsidiaries (“Al Mal Capital”), a UAE‑based investment management and financial advisory firm, licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (“CMA”) has appointed Sanjay Vig as the Chief Executive Officer.

Sanjay brings over four decades of international leadership experience across the Middle East and India, with deep expertise spanning corporate and investment banking, wealth management, capital markets, investments and financial advisory. Having managed, advised and led transactions exceeding USD 30 billion, he brings strong market insight and a proven track record across multiple business cycles.

Since joining Al Mal Capital in 2016, Sanjay has played a central role in strengthening the firm’s investment platform, expanding its core business lines and supporting the execution of its long‑term strategy. Under his leadership, the firm will continue to focus on client‑centric growth, robust governance and prudent risk management.

Currently serving as Deputy CEO, Sanjay has been closely involved in shaping the firm’s strategic and operational direction, ensuring stability through the leadership transition.

Dubai Investments holds 83.95% shares in Al Mal Capital PSC and this leadership transition underscores continued alignment between the firm and its principal shareholder, supporting long‑term strategic objectives.