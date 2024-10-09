Salalah, Oman: Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara is delighted to announce the appointment of Daniël Lucas Huiskes as Director of Food and Beverage.

Daniël brings a wealth of experience in hospitality, particularly in Food and Beverage operations, where he has consistently demonstrated a deep passion for the culinary arts and guest experience. His most recent role was as Director of Food and Beverage at Anantara Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky, where he played an instrumental role in the rebranding of the NH Collection Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky to Anantara. Daniël was key in ensuring the continued Michelin-star status of The White Room by Jacob Jan Boerma and spearheaded the development of unique F&B concepts, including the Royal Suite Dining Experience and the market-style breakfast concept.

With over a decade of experience in the luxury hospitality sector, Daniël has held numerous leadership positions across prestigious properties. His career began at Hotel Des Indes, a Luxury Collection Hotel, part of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, where he managed events and operations. Over the years, Daniël has built a solid reputation in the Netherlands, including a task force period at the NH Collection Eindhoven. His extensive background includes roles as Sommelier and Director of F&B, with a focus on financial management, marketing strategy, and delivering high-caliber guest experiences.

At the resort, Daniël will oversee the resort’s signature dining venues, including Mekong, the acclaimed Asian fusion restaurant; Al Mina, a Mediterranean culinary haven by the beach; and Sakalan, the resort’s all-day dining restaurant, known for its sumptuous breakfast and themed dinner nights. His keen focus on curating unique dining experiences and driving guest satisfaction will be instrumental in elevating the Food and Beverage offerings across these outlets.

General Manager Andrea Orrú shared, "We are thrilled to welcome Daniël to our team. His experience in managing some of Europe’s most iconic properties, including overseeing Michelin-starred venues, makes him an invaluable asset to our resort. His passion for sustainability also aligns perfectly with our ongoing development of the Al Baleed farm, ensuring that our culinary practices are both innovative and environmentally conscious. Daniël’s leadership and vision will further elevate our dining experiences, bringing even more prestige to Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara."

Daniël commented, “Joining Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara feels like the perfect step in my career. I am excited to bring my expertise to such a stunning destination and work alongside a talented team to deliver world-class culinary experiences that reflect the unique charm of Oman’s southern coast."

