Brent Ridgard, an accomplished environmental and sustainability professional with over 25 years’ experience, will lead AESG’s Environment Division in the Middle East with a focus on environmental and social impact assessment, regulatory compliance and assurance, and sustainable development.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – As the Middle East development sector flourishes with key countries projecting annual growth rates of 3% or more over the next three years, AESG, a leading global international consultancy, engineering and advisory firm, as well as Saudi National Centre for Environmental Compliance (NCEC) certified consultancy aims to continue its key role in managing the environmental, social and ecological impacts of this projected growth. To this end, the company has appointed Brent Ridgard to lead its Environmental Division in the Middle East. Brent will lead the regional delivery of services that include environmental and social impact assessment, strategic environmental assessment, environmental management, environmental site supervision and compliance, environmental monitoring, environmental compliance and due diligence auditing, and environmental risk assessment.

For over 13 years now, AESG’s Environment Division has helped developers to pursue their projects in harmony with nature. In addition to being NCEC certified, the environmental division holds Class A status from the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi and is a registered consultant with the Dubai Municipality Environmental Protection and Studies Section. In addition to this, AESG’s environmental division has worked with a number of project proponents to align with and secure funding from international lenders by facilitating compliance with International Finance Corporation (IFC) standards.

These impressive credentials have made it the partner-of-choice to the region’s most ambitious construction undertakings across a wide range of sectors including critical infrastructure, mega- and giga- projects, premier leisure and luxury travel destinations, and industrial and manufacturing facilities.

“The urgency of mitigating climate change and protecting the unique and precious biodiversity and natural capital of the region has never been more pronounced. The Middle East is at an inflection point and must balance ambition with environmental stewardship,” said Saeed Al Abbar, CEO at AESG. “We are presently witnessing a flight of funds towards projects that demonstrably deliver on environmental sustainability commitments. The resulting surge in demand for our environmental services makes this the opportune moment to place Brent at the helm. His vision for nurturing a collaborative and innovative environment aligns perfectly with AESG's values and goals. I am confident in his ability to further advance the scope and quality of our sustainability and environmental portfolio, furthering our value proposition as the partner of choice for multidisciplinary integrated design engineering and design solutions that as well delivers all services relating to environmental consultancy in a pragmatic, innovative and cost-effective manner.”

Brent’s career spans over a quarter of a century, and he joins AESG from WSP where he served as the firm's National Director of Environmental Assessment & Planning for Australia. Prior to this, he was the Middle East Director of WSP Environment and Energy, where among his many accomplishments was his contribution as the project lead in the development of Dubai’s Green Building Regulations.

“The Middle East is one of the most exciting development and construction markets, and the eyes of the world are upon it. Now is the time for the region to demonstrate its leadership and set new benchmarks for environmentally conscious development and progress. I am excited by the prospect of empowering clients to rise to the occasion. As a regionally founded firm that has successfully expanded its operations globally, AESG embodies the entrepreneurial and ambitious spirit of the Middle East and I am proud to join this celebrated team of industry pioneers,” said Ridgard.

