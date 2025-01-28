Lucas Pitts is a highly respected international arbitration and litigation lawyer with over 15 years of regional experience and a proven track record of setting up commercial disputes teams

​​​​​​​Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Addleshaw Goddard has appointed Lucas Pitts as Partner in its growing regional Commercial Disputes team, further boosting its market-leading presence in the Middle East. Lucas joins from Bird & Bird, where he spearheaded the establishment and development of the firm’s Middle East disputes practice.

A highly regarded international arbitration and litigation lawyer with over 15 years of regional experience, Lucas has spent more than a decade in the UAE. He has a proven track record of establishing successful commercial disputes teams and in cross-border litigation. His extensive expertise also spans fraud claims, insolvency, and investigations, as well as sector-specific matters across telecommunications, banking, aviation, defence, energy, and more.

Lucas operated across multiple international jurisdictions and has handled cases proceeding under various legal frameworks such as the DIFC, ADGM, and international arbitration bodies including ICC, LCIA, DIAC, and SIAC, bringing invaluable experience to the new role.

Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard, said: “Lucas is an exceptional addition to our Commercial Disputes team, and we are delighted to welcome him to Addleshaw Goddard. His broad experience across jurisdictions and sectors is a perfect match for our strategy to deliver sophisticated, high-value services to our clients. His deep understanding of the Middle East legal landscape further strengthens our ability to support clients in resolving complex challenges. We are confident he will play a key role in enhancing our regional and international offering.”

Lucas Pitts, Partner at Addleshaw Goddard, added: “Joining Addleshaw Goddard is an incredible opportunity to work with a firm that is deeply committed to excellence in dispute resolution. The firm’s clear vision, international reach, and collaborative culture align perfectly with my own approach to legal practice. I look forward to working with the talented team here to deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients in what is a dynamic and evolving regional market.”

Lucas’s addition to the Dubai office comes during a period of significant focus on expanding Addleshaw Goddard’s Middle East presence and meeting the evolving needs of its clients, particularly in critical and emerging legal service areas.

