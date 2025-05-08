DUBAI: The capital markets in the UAE are demonstrating increasing resilience in the face of various global volatilities, according to Prasad Chari, Senior Managing Director, Equity Capital Markets at Emirates NBD.

In statements to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the Capital Market Summit 2025, Chari said that the growing influx of high-net-worth individuals and global asset managers relocating to the UAE is directly boosting the country's capital markets and their performance.

He explained that the long-term investment perspective of local and regional investors has bolstered the capacity of domestic and regional capital markets to absorb new offerings even amidst challenging conditions.

Chari reviewed several initial public offerings (IPOs) in recent years, such as DEWA, TECOM, Dubai Taxi, and Spinneys, which took place during periods that witnessed major global events and rising interest rates, yet they proceeded and proved successful. He emphasised that the market has continued its strong performance under various conditions, thanks to the confidence established among investors and institutions.

Regarding the pace of IPOs during the current year, Chari pointed out that the UAE market has so far witnessed one listing and the offering of a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT). However, he noted that the market has been active in terms of other operations such as voluntary takeover bids, block trades, and speciality offerings, all of which contribute to increasing liquidity and enhancing investor participation.

The pace of IPOs may not be the same as last year in terms of number, he said, but it will be similar or greater in terms of the volume of capital to be raised, especially with anticipated offerings before and after the summer season.