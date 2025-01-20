UAE, Abu Dhabi: In a significant milestone for research and innovation at Abu Dhabi University (ADU), Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development and Professor of Electrical Engineering at ADU, has been awarded his 16th U.S. patent for groundbreaking advancements in quantum teleportation technology.

The patent, titled ‘Quantum Teleportation Network Using a System of Electrically Enabled Graphene Waveguides,’ describes a cutting-edge solution for creating secure and unhackable local area networks (LANs) that seamlessly integrate with global infrastructure and emerging technologies like blockchain. By leveraging graphene-based materials and quantum teleportation principles, the technology facilitates efficient microwave signal transmission through optical fibers, minimizing energy loss and enhancing scalability. Its advanced framework effectively addresses cybersecurity challenges in today’s interconnected world.

Professor Montasir Qasymeh, Associate Provost for Research, Innovation and Academic Development at ADU, said: “This milestone reflects Abu Dhabi University’s (ADU) commitment to fostering a research-driven ecosystem that enables faculty and researchers to develop transformative solutions, aligning with the UAE’s visionary goals for innovation and global leadership in advanced technologies. The ‘Quantum Teleportation Network’ technology addresses two fundamental challenges – the need for secure, tamper-proof local communication networks and their integration into global infrastructures. By harnessing the power of graphene-enabled quantum teleportation, we are laying the foundation of a new era in data security while establishing a scalable, adaptable and future-ready global connectivity framework.”

The implications of this patent extend far beyond creating secure LANs, leveraging the properties of graphene with advanced quantum technology. This innovation holds transformative potential across several sectors, including finance, healthcare, defense and government and global IoT networks. By ensuring the security of financial transactions, safeguarding sensitive medical data, protecting government communications for critical operations and enhancing IoT networks, the technology reinforces its pivotal role in shaping a secure connection globally.

Prof. Montasir continues to be a key figure in the quantum field, aligning with ADU’s strategic goals to drive innovation. Last year, he was granted a patent focused on redefining the landscape of quantum communication, by improving the efficiency and reliability of quantum computing. This technology contributes to building a knowledge-based economy, fostering economic diversification and developing a skilled workforce.

As one of the region’s leading academic institutions, ADU remains at the forefront of technological progress, fostering impactful discoveries that contribute to the UAE’s strategic goals and vision for the future.

To know more about Abu Dhabi University’s programs, please visit: https://www.adu.ac.ae/

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region's leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government's National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Dubai, the University serves around 8,000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across disciplines, including arts, education, sciences, business, engineering, health sciences and law. It offers a diverse range of over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, ADU ranks 191st globally, fourth in the UAE and 172nd globally for research quality and is among the top three universities in the UAE, holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University's Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University performed impressively in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University came 89th in the prestigious THE Asia Rankings 2024 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability per the Global University Employability Ranking 2023-24.

In addition, ADU ranks 501st globally and 12th regionally, according to the 2025 edition of the QS World University Rankings and received 5 Stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

To know more about ADU, follow on X, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Media Contacts

Weber Shandwick for Abu Dhabi University

Sara Farrah

Sfarrah@webershandwick.com