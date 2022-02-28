Dubai, UAE: Omnix International, an end-to-end digital solutions and services pioneer, today announced the next-generation version of its Hardware Optimization Technology (HOT) Systems workstations and laptops powered by Intel’s 12th generation processors. The workstations are designed and configured to meet the needs and standards across diverse sectors which include Architecture, Engineering & Construction (AEC), Oil & Gas, Manufacturing and Product Design as well as Media and Entertainment. The unique optimization methodology developed by Omnix R&D team enabled on these stations improve productivity for time critical manufacturing and oil and gas projects and ensure maximum performance and speed for AEC based applications, besides other strong capabilities.

Omnix’s specialized hardware division professionally custom builds and develop their in-house brand named as HOT Systems. The product portfolio ranges from workstations, laptops, servers, render boxes, render farms and collaborative cloud for professional applications such as Autodesk, Adobe, Rhino, Lumion, Unity, Enscape, Twin Motion, Dassault Systèmes, Arc GIS, Cinema 4D to name some.

Developed in-house by the research and development team, the upgraded HOT Systems workstations are fitted with the latest Intel 12th genration alder lake processors. 12th Generation processors from Intel offers a unique combination of Performance-Core and Efficient-core (P-core and E-core) designed for professional applications to match the scale of performance. Performance Core is Intel’s highest performing CPU core and is designed to maximize single-thread performance and responsiveness for computer intensive workloads like CAD and 3D design. While the E-Core delivers multithreaded performance for tasks that can run in parallel, along with efficient offload of background tasks for modern multitasking.

“Omnix International has deep rooted associations with the AEC, Oil & Gas, Government and Education sectors for over three decades. Our understanding of client’s workflow requirements has inspired our in-house Research & Development team to deliver technology that maximizes design application production efficiencies and system performances, while eliminating bottle necks and accelerating workflows all on a hardware integrated platform. We are extremely pleased to offer our customers the new and improved HOT System workstations, Laptops, Render nodes, Collaborative Servers, and Custom Cloud solutions. This is a testament of our ongoing commitment towards innovation and the need for continuous improvement,” said Simran Bagga, Head of Engineering at Omnix.

In addition, HOT Systems are also supported by the latest DDR5 memories, newer motherboard chipset, and PCI express 5, which doubles the bandwidth and delivers consistent improvement in performances within 2D & 3D, AR/VR, Analysis and Simulation based applications. The New DMI 4.0 Link enhances high-speed networking, offers more peripherals and larger storage. As the cores are now divided between performance and efficiency, the Performance-core can run two threads at once via hyper threading. These capabilities are well designed for integration within the latest Windows 11 environment.

HOT Systems have evolved as an industry standard providing software and hardware integrated solutions for demanding CAD, BIM, Graphics and Point cloud applications in the Middle East Region. The hardware offers a unique optimization methodology that enable enhanced software and hardware performances and meets the highest quality and performance standards which are purpose built for professional workflows. The technology increases productivity by up to 33% to 35%.

Omnix International works with major clients and has sold more than 2000 plus units installed across the region. The R&D and testing centers are based in the UAE, India and USA where various applications and hardware compatibilities are tested and certified. HOT Systems products are proudly built in the UAE with industry standard components from major components manufacturers and products are shipped across– UAE, Oman, Kuwait, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain and expanding to newer territories.

About Omnix

Omnix International is a Sharia’a compliant, industry-leading provider of solutions in digital infrastructure, digital transformation, computer-aided engineering, cybersecurity, cloud computing and managed services, with over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of across the globe. Omnix occupies a leading position as a trusted provider of end-to-end solutions that address a wide range of functional requirements at organizations of various sizes, enabling clients to harness new levels of service innovation, customer experience and revenue generation. Omnix is ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, ISO 14001:2015 & ISO 18001:2007 Certified Company. For more information, visit https://omnix.com/

