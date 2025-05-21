Gulf Bank concluded its platinum sponsorship and active participation in the third Kuwait Public-Private Partnership Conference, held at the Jumeirah Hotel, under the patronage of Her Excellency Eng. Noora Al-Fassam, Minister of Finance, Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs, and Chair of the Higher Committee for PPP Projects.

Themed “Partnership Projects: A Promising Start to a New Era,” the event gathered key stakeholders to discuss the shifting dynamics and growing importance of Public-Private Partnerships in driving Kuwait’s development agenda.

On the second day, speaking during a panel discussion titled “Shaping the Future of Partnership Projects in Kuwait to Ensure Success” Mr. Faisal Al-Gharabally, General Manager of International Banking at Gulf Bank, emphasized the importance of public sector confidence in proposed projects as a key enabler for banking sector engagement. He emphasized that encouraging all parties to participate in open and transparent discussions about concerns and solutions fosters trust and lays a solid foundation for successful financing.

Mr. Al-Gharabally also pointed to other critical factors influencing banks’ willingness to finance Public-Private Partnerships, including project payment structures, legal and contractual frameworks, and risk allocation – emphasizing that the party managing the risk must also bear it. Transparency, he noted, remains the cornerstone of successful partnerships, along with granting banks the right to intervene if significant developments arise.

Adding to the conversation, Ms. Shamayel Al-Marzouq, Assistant General Manager of Corporate Banking at Gulf Bank, delivered a presentation titled “Beyond Financing: How Banks Can Lead the Digital Future of Public-Private Partnership Projects.” She advocated for the banking sector to shift its role from conventional financing to becoming a catalyst for innovation, digital advancement, and sustainable growth, fully aligned with the vision and goals of Kuwait Vision 2035.

Ms. Al-Marzouq stressed that the next phase of infrastructure development calls for banks to evolve from “silent funders” into active digital partners in national infrastructure projects. She highlighted the necessity of integrating banks within the digital ecosystem of Public-Private Partnerships to enable smooth digital connectivity, drive innovation, and boost operational efficiency.

She also outlined key strategic actions banks can take in collaboration with government entities, including aligning financing approaches with national priorities – particularly for major projects like Mubarak Al-Kabeer Port and the Al-Dabdaba Renewable Energy Project. Other initiatives include establishing centralized digital platforms for bidding and project management, adopting real-time monitoring and reporting solutions, applying data analytics to guide decision-making, and leveraging technology to enhance risk management and ensure greater transparency.

Ms. Al-Marzouq also highlighted the significance of financing sustainable projects, citing examples like the Al-Dabdaba Power and Shagaya Renewable Energy project. She highlighted the vital role technology plays in advancing inclusivity and good governance by providing accessible digital infrastructure.

She concluded by highlighting the vast opportunities across sectors such as transportation, healthcare, education, and housing. Ms. Al-Marzouq called for the mandatory use of unified digital platforms, increased investment in digital capacity building, training on partnership models, and collaboration with technology firms and government bodies to establish a comprehensive digital ecosystem for Public-Private Partnerships.

“There is a unique opportunity today for Kuwaiti banks to take a leading role in shaping the future of digital transformation and sustainable development,” she said. “By doing so, we can reinforce Kuwait’s position as a smart, modern financial and commercial hub.”

Gulf Bank continues to dedicate itself to driving Kuwait’s national development and shaping the future of its financial sector through innovation, teamwork, and strong leadership.