Cairo, Egypt: The UAE-based National Petroleum Construction Company (NPCC), a subsidiary of the National Marine Dredging Company (The Group), has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Egyptian establishment Engineering for the Petroleum & Process Industries (ENPPI) to collaborate on projects of common interests in the MENA region.

The agreement was signed in the presence of the Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister, H.E Tariq al-Mulla, during the Egypt Petroleum Show (EGYPS), which is hosted at the Egypt International Exhibition Centre in Cairo, and was signed by Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC and Eng. Mohammed Abdel Aziz, Chairman and CEO of ENPPI, in the presence of Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC, and senior officials from both companies. The MoU will support the industry and both parties in driving their ambitious growth plans.

Commenting on the merits of the MoU, Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO, NMDC said: “This agreement highlights our strong association and signals that we are a committed partner in strengthening the bilateral ties between the UAE and Egypt through mutually rewarding expansion plans. The Group is focused on being a partner in the progress of our nation through its support to vital infrastructure development such as ports and in the energy sector, including renewables and energy transition. We are also using solutions at our disposal to facilitate further diversification of our business interests. In view of these goals, we see ENPPI, as a strategic partner as we look forward to aligning with them on ventures of mutual interest.

“The Group brings diverse competencies – meeting every requirement of national infrastructure development – such as dredging & marine services, covering dredging fleet, civil and port development; and energy, covering upstream, downstream, onshore, offshore, renewable energy, energy transition and maintenance & turnaround, in addition to shared initiatives such as survey, subsea, decommissioning and heavy lift.”

Eng. Ahmed Al Dhaheri, CEO of NPCC, added, “This collaboration highlights the necessity of knowledge sharing and mutually rewarding collaborations in a global scenario where business dynamics and ground realities keep changing daily. Through this agreement we aim to expand our presence in Egypt and look ahead at partnering with ENPPI to unlock future opportunities in the wider MENA region.”

According to the provisions of the MoU, both parties will unite to secure mutually agreed projects to be implemented within the MENA region, examine opportunities to enhance their relationship and, in the best interest of achieving their objectives, assess the interests to proceed jointly with the activities in relation to, or in connection with anticipated projects in the region.

NPCC is a world-class fully integrated EPC company that has been providing total EPC solutions to offshore and onshore oil & gas for nearly five decades, with strategic plans to grow in the petrochemicals and renewables sectors in MENA and the Indian Subcontinent.

ENPPI provides fully integrated engineering, procurement, construction management, and project management services for the oil & gas production and processing, refining, petrochemicals and offshore facilities, and other related industries as international EPC Contractor in Africa and the Middle East region.

