Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Aligning with growing demand for AI infrastructure, Khazna Data Centers (Khazna), a global leader in hyperscale digital infrastructure, today announced it is collaborating with NVIDIA to build AI factories in the MEA region.

Following the high-profile visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the UAE, and the announcement of a planned 5GW UAE-US AI campus, the collaboration is another example of the deepening ties between the region and U.S. technology leaders in shaping the future of AI and digital infrastructure.

Through this collaboration, NVIDIA has certified the design of Khazna’s next-generation facilities to support the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture. Khazna’s ongoing and upcoming infrastructure developments will feature NVIDIA-ready blueprints as standard, ensuring full compatibility with the latest GPU-accelerated workloads.

Khazna will design the majority of its future data halls with capacities of up to 50MW, developing individual AI clusters of up to 250MW. With many of these data halls situated in the planned UAE-US AI campus, this will place the UAE among the world’s most advanced AI infrastructure hubs. Khazna is also expanding rapidly across the Middle East, Africa and Europe, with plans to scale up to 1GW of capacity in countries such as France, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Türkiye, and Kenya.

“The world is entering a new era of AI-driven innovation, and the UAE is uniquely positioned to lead. Our work with NVIDIA represents a bold step forward in delivering high-performance, future-ready infrastructure at unprecedented scale. It reinforces our support for the UAE’s ambitions to become a global AI leader,” said Hassan Alnaqbi, CEO of Khazna Data Centers.

Khazna is at the forefront of data center technology, pioneering solutions that combine innovation, resiliency, and sustainability. Khazna empowers governments, businesses, and societies to thrive in the digital age with data centers that are designed to handle the high-density computing requirements essential for the next-generation, AI-powered applications powering the future economy.

