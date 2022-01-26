Minister of Finance: The importance of strengthening the collaboration between the private and public sectors

Northeastern University: The importance of the initiative in servicing the public health in Egypt

Pharaon: GlobeMed puts its services at the disposal of initiatives for the advancement of health in the community

During a conference held under the patronage of H.E. Dr. Mohammad Maait, the Minister of Finance, the Bouvé College of Health Sciences of Northeastern University, USA in collaboration with GlobeMed Group, the leading healthcare benefits management group in the Middle East, launched its impactful research initiative “Harnessing the Role of the Private Sector in advancing the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Egypt”. The prestigious event was held in the Four Seasons Nile Plaza Hotel in Cairo, Egypt.

On behalf of the Minister of Finance, the Deputy Minister of Finance Dr. Ehab Abou Aish inaugurated the launch event. The event was attended by Professor Carmen C.Sceppa, the Dean of Bouvé College of Health Sciences and Professor Emery A. Trahan, Interim Dean of D’Amore-McKim School of Business, and H.E. Mr. Michel Pharaon, Chairman of GlobeMed Egypt, along with prominent attendance including presidents and board members of major health insurance organizations in Egypt, Dr. Ashraf Ismail, Chairman of the General Authority for Healthcare Accreditation & Regulation, Dr. Amir Al-Talwani, Executive Director of the Health Care Authority, Dr. Ashraf Hatem, Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Health Affairs Committee in the esteemed House of Representatives, and Eng. Assem Ragab, former head of the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, in addition to representatives of major insurance and brokerage companies in Egypt and executive attendance from the insurance sector.

During the event, Professor Carmen C.Sceppa and Professor Emery A. Trahan emphasized the importance of this initiative and the essential role of Northeastern University. They also demonstrated a detailed presentation of the research project which brings together an interdisciplinary team of researchers from Egypt and the region.

H.E. Michel Pharaon praised the efforts and the vision of the Egyptian leadership to implement the Universal Health Coverage and the tremendous efforts to advance the public health in the country to the next level. He also emphasized that GlobeMed, which manages $3 billion in claims worth in the region, puts its know-how and expertise at the disposal of this impactful and pioneering research initiative.

For his part and in conclusion of the conference, Dr. Ehab Abou Aish, Deputy Minister of Finance and Vice President of the Universal Health Coverage Authority, stressed the importance of strengthening the collaboration between the public and the private sectors to achieve integration between the Universal Health Coverage and the healthcare and health insurance sector to ensure the provision of quality health services to citizens.

