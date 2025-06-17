Announced at the Paris Air Show, the partnership sets a new benchmark for seamless, guest centric travel – marrying the ground and air experience of comfort and hospitality

Eligible guests will enjoy complementary luxury chauffeur services between Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport and within a 50km radius

Riyadh Air guests can also separately book Blacklane’s chauffeur services worldwide, integrated into their travel journey

Paris/Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia’s new world-class airline, and Blacklane, the leading global chauffeur service, have announced a strategic partnership at the 2025 Paris Airshow with a backdrop of a Riyadh Air liveried A321 aircraft and a wrapped vehicle from Blacklane’s fleet. The collaboration represents a significant step in Riyadh Air's plan to deliver best-in-class services throughout the customer journey experience and brings together two companies committed to exceptional service. The new agreement sets new standards in the airline industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and around the world.

Through this partnership guests travelling internationally in Riyadh Air Business Elite or Business Class, plus eligible loyalty members will enjoy complimentary luxury chauffeur services with Blacklane within 50 KM radius of Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport in elegant, high-end vehicles. Integrated directly into Riyadh Air’s booking platform, guests will be able to arrange their Blacklane chauffeur as part of their travel experience where eligible. Guests also have the ability to enjoy seamless journeys, including airport transfers, city-to-city travel, in-city rides and chauffeurs by the hour in Riyadh and at any of the airline’s global destinations.

"Our partnership with Blacklane reinforces our ethos of ensuring our customers experience Saudi hospitality with world-class service standards,” said Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air. "We revealed our stylish new Business Elite and Business Class seats recently, and this is the next step in keeping our promises to deliver an exceptional premium experience to our guests. Riyadh Air and Blacklane are two outstanding brands with hospitality and an attention to detail at heart, and our relationship will offer our guests a truly elevated travel itinerary, from the first mile to the last.”

Dr. Jens Wohltorf, CEO and Co-Founder of Blacklane, added: “This partnership is more than a service—it’s a promise. Together, Riyadh Air and Blacklane will offer guests a thoughtfully curated journey, marked by reliability, sophistication, and genuine care. We look forward to welcoming Riyadh Air guests and ensuring every moment of their journey is unique.”

Blacklane first-class chauffeur-driven vehicles will provide Riyadh Air passengers with the best service standards through their local expertise.

The fast-growing company employs 400 people in international hubs with tens of thousands of chauffeur partners who ensure every guest receives a memorable experience. Blacklane is growing with an ambitious growth strategy, operating in more than 50 countries and over 500 cities around the world. This approach has enabled it to build a trusted reputation among the world’s leading luxury travel companies, corporate brands, and discerning individuals. The company has also pushed innovation in electrification and training in the mobility industry while pursuing major advancements in sustainable technology.

About Riyadh Air

Riyadh Air, a PIF company, is a world-class airline. Launched in March 2023, the airline will be a digitally led, full-service airline that adopts the best global sustainability and safety practices across its advanced fleet of aircraft. Riyadh Air will equip its aircraft with the most advanced, state-of-the-art features with innovative, best-in-class cabin interiors and experiences, including next generation digital in-flight entertainment systems and connectivity solutions. Riyadh Air will connect guests to over 100 destinations around the world by 2030 through offering an exceptional guest experience with an authentic, warm Saudi hospitality at its heart.

About Blacklane

We are Blacklane, providers of premium global chauffeur services. Our mission is to create true peace of mind for discerning travelers by delivering perfect experiences around the world and to inspire a better future. Blacklane is offering airport transfers, long distance City to-City rides, in-city mobility chauffeur hailing and Chauffeur-by-the-hour in over 50 countries globally, either pre-booked or on-demand. Whether it’s for business or pleasure, Blacklane and its 400 employees and tens of thousands of chauffeur partners have the right premium transportation service for you. By changing how people move, we opened up new opportunities for our chauffeur providers and set industry standards for climate protection in the travel industry.