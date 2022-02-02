Dubai, UAE – Solidifying customer admiration of the Nissan Sunny, Nissan Middle East celebrated a sales milestone last month with over 20,000 units of the popular sedan being sold within the first nine months of the company’s 2021 Fiscal Year (April 2021 – March 2022). Representing a significant overall increase of 77.6 percent compared to the same period in the previous fiscal year, the Sunny sales success is strongly echoed across the region’s markets, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dubai, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, and Qatar.

Accelerated by the increase in sales and building on its enviable market share in the region, the Sunny witnessed an increase of 20.4 percent in Oman and an increase of 19.6 percent in Kuwait from April to December 2021, as compared to the same period of the previous year. This was supported by strong growth in other markets as well, including Bahrain which accounted for an increase of 5 percent in segment market share in the country during the first nine months of FY21.

Experiencing the largest increase in sales and leading the way in the region, Kuwait recorded an increase of over 135 percent in Sunny sales during the first nine months of the 2021 Fiscal Year (FY21), closely followed by the UAE which more than doubled sales. Logging an impressive increase in sales were also Bahrain, Oman, and Qatar, recording a rise of 38 percent, 37 percent, and 20 percent respectively.

Thierry Sabbagh, Managing Director, Nissan Middle East, said: “The Sunny is a core part of Nissan line up in the Middle East and has served a variety of fleet and private customers across the region for nearly three decades. The stellar sales results witnessed so far this year are testaments to the popularity of the Sunny and our dedication to continuously offer customers advanced features and mobility solutions across all our core models.”

Since its introduction to the region in 1994, the Nissan Sunny has continued to revolutionize the B-sedan segment by offering customers class-leading features and unbeatable value for over 25 years. Continuing the legacy, the latest 2022 model stands out with features that are uncommon to the segment, including Intelligent Automatic Emergency Braking, Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Intelligent Blind Spot Warning, and Intelligent Rear Cross Traffic Alert, all of which form part of Nissan Intelligent Mobility and come together to offer customers a safer and more enjoyable driving experience.

Combining an energetic exterior design and a refreshing interior with powerful, no compromise performance, the 2022 Nissan Sunny comes in as a well-rounded offering and serves as a spectacular entry-point for sedan buyers into the Nissan line-up. The 2022 Nissan Sunny is available at Nissan’s official dealership network in the region, including Arabian Automobiles Company in Dubai and Northern Emirates, Al Masaood Automobiles in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Western Region, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana in Qatar, Al-Babtain Group in Kuwait, and Y.K. Almoayyed & Sons in Bahrain, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles in Oman, Bustami & Saheb Trading Co (BSTC) in Jordan and Rasamny-Younis Motor Company in Lebanon.

