Two trims, GS Line and Ultimate, available for customers in the region

Powered by a 1.2L turbocharged engine producing 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque linked to an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Opel-typical comfort and high-tech from higher market segments found in new Mokka

Dubai, UAE: A car designed to arouse emotions and show the way forward for the brand, the new Opel Mokka is now available in the UAE and is one of the first models to wear the redesigned brand face, the Opel Vizor. The same goes for the redesigned Opel Blitz lightning bolt emblem and the centrally aligned model name at the rear.

In addition to the design, the new Mokka is also the first Opel that features the new GTx Pure Panel infotainment system. Two trims are available in the region, with iconic German engineering clearly visible in the GS line, which features 17” alloy wheels as well as the Ultimate, which features 18” alloy wheels. Both models are powered by a 1.2 Litre turbocharged petrol engine with an output of 130 hp and 230 Nm of torque linked to an eight- speed automatic transmission.

With its edgy new look and dynamic design, the new Opel Mokka ticks all the boxes for the younger consumer looking for the perfect car with style and personality. It impresses with perfect proportions and precision down to the smallest detail. Its short overhangs and wide stance are typical of the bold, pure appearance of the 4.15-metre long compact five-seater, highlighting its presence on the road.

The most striking feature of the front view is the unmistakable Opel Vizor and the Mokka’s interior also reflects this new, bold design language. The new GTx Pure Panel, which is the source of the new infotainment system, integrates two widescreen displays. In contrast to digital cockpits overloaded with information and controls, the GTx Pure Panel features a simple and clear design, understandable at a glance.

The new Mokka stays true to Opel's brand-defining tradition of making innovative technologies from higher market segments available to a wide range of buyers. These include options such as Advanced Cruise Control (ACC), wireless phone charging and the adaptive and glare-free IntelliLux LED® matrix light system, which features 14 elements that are unique in the Mokka’s market segment. All model variants come as standard with an electric parking brake as well as front and rear parking sensors. A 180-degree rear view camera, Automatic Park Assist and Side Blind Spot Alert are also available.

The new Mokka connects and entertains drivers and passengers perfectly. The infotainment offer includes Multimedia Radio and Multimedia Navi systems with a 7.0-inch colour touchscreen found in the GS Line and the top-of-the-line Multimedia Navi Pro with a high-resolution 10.0-inch colour touchscreen found in the Ultimate. The monitors are integral with the new GTx Pure Panel and angled towards the driver. The display of the Driver Info Centre extends to 12 inches.

Starting at AED 103,000, the new Opel Mokka is now available for customers at the Al Fahim Motors (AFM) showroom in Bahwan Centre, Umm Al Sheif on Sheikh Zayed Road. Customers can visit https://www.opel-uae.com/en/index.html for more information or call 800OPEL (6735) for assistance.

Interior imagery is based on the Mokka-e, which isn't available in the market yet

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE / MTA / Euronext Paris: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, Visit www.stellantis.com.

About Opel

Opel is one of the largest European car manufacturers and a leader in the reduction of CO2 emissions thanks to its extensive electrification offensive. The company was founded by Adam Opel in Rüsselsheim, Germany, in 1862 and started building automobiles in 1899. Opel is part of Stellantis NV, a global leader created for the new era of sustainable mobility as a result of the merger between Groupe PSA and FCA Group in January 2021. Together with its British sister brand Vauxhall, the company is represented in more than 60 countries around the globe. Opel is currently consistently implementing its electrification strategy to secure sustainable success and ensure that the future mobility demands of customers are met. By 2024, an electrified variant of each Opel model will be available. This strategy is part of the company plan PACE! with which Opel will become sustainably profitable, global and electric.

Visit: www.opel-uae.com

About ALFAHIM Motors

ALFAHIM Motors (AFM) offers German vehicle engineering excellence and precision to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the Authorised General Distributor for Opel in Dubai and the Northern Emirates. Building on ALFAHIM Group’s six decades of automotive expertise and Opel’s democratisation of innovation in mobility since 1899, AFM Opel opened its doors in 2020 with a 460-sqm showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road, offering an exciting range of future-driven sedans, sports utility vehicles and light-weight automobiles to the UAE’s evolving market. Coupled with Opel’s brand value of being approachable, AFM presents a diverse portfolio of straightforward fleet solutions for businesses and a fun driving experience for every individual. As the authorised distributor for one of Europe’s largest car manufacturers and newest member of ALFAHIM Group, AFM exemplifies the group’s mission to constantly deliver sustainable growth through superior customer service, quality and commitment.

