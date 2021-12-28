Dubai, UAE : There’s a certain optimism that the new year brings with it. It carries the promise of a fresh start, the opportunity to reset the calendar and renew efforts to excel. But the new year is also a time to reflect, review and rejoice in the achievements of the year gone by – achievements that are the building blocks of success in the coming year.

In Mahzooz’s case, 2021 has been a foundational year of unprecedented success. If numbers could paint a story, they’d convey the staggering positive difference Mahzooz has made in each and every single winners’ lives as well as the constructive social impact it has had on the community.

“The pursuit of greatness has been the defining element of Mahzooz’s journey, and looking back, 2021 has been a year of momentous milestone after milestone that we’re proud of,” says Farid Samji, the CEO of EWINGS, Mahzooz’s managing operator.

“To date, Mahzooz has produced 21 millionaires, and 139,817 winners who have collectively taken home AED 154,333,394. The fact that even the pandemic couldn’t rein us in is proof of our dedication to improving the lives of our participants.”

In 2021 alone, Mahzooz has crowned 20 millionaires – a colossal feat in itself, but more so when you consider that four of them are multimillionaires who landed first prizes of AED 50,000,000, and AED 10,000,000.

The groundswell of mega winners was kicked off by Pakistani national Junaid, who netted the AED 50,000,000 – the highest cash prize ever given in the GCC. Hot on the heels of Junaid’s extraordinary win came Filipino expat Paterio who took home the AED 10,000,000 Top Prize in just the second week of launching the new game design, which included a revised Top Prize and the introduction of a Raffle Draw with three guaranteed winners of AED 100,000 every week.

It’s a revamp that has continued proving its efficacy, producing more first-prize winners as well as by adding feathers in Mahzooz’s cap of record-breaking firsts by minting two AED 10,000,000 Top Prize winners back-to-back in successive draws.

“As they say, the proof is in the pudding, and our growing list of AED 10,000,000 Top Prize winners shows that Mahzooz has kept its promise to customers about bettering odds of winning the Top Prize with the new game design,”

“And the addition of the Raffle Draw doubles our customer’s chances of winning – they have the advantage of two separate tries to win really big sums of money but also creates more winners,” Samji adds.

The ripples of change and transformation Mahzooz has set off goes beyond its weekly live draws explains Samji: “Our CSR initiatives carry forward that torch of change and we’ve made some trailblazing efforts that have made a huge difference.

“They have managed to touch the lives of 297,852 individuals – those are 297,852 additional dreams we’ve fulfilled, from giving blue-collar workers access to upskilling to funding medical treatments for low-income families and providing technological and infrastructural facilities to people of determination that gave them fresh opportunities.”

This year, new and refreshing opportunities emerged for customers too in the form of special draws that allowed participants to win big prizes and drew them into the fold of Mahzooz’s celebrations. Mahzooz’s 1st Birthday was marked by giving Raffle Draw winners an additional prize of 100gm each along with their AED 100,000 prize money, and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee was commemorated with the inclusion of a third draw – a one-time-only Golden Draw – that allowed one lucky participant to win 1kg of gold.

The catalyst to provide customers an array of opportunities, all with the purchase of one bottle of water for AED 35, is the outcome of Mahzooz’s guiding force – customer satisfaction, explains Samji.

“Our customers lie at the heart of all that we do at Mahzooz, so we’re always innovating and thinking of fresh ways to add value to their lives. These special draws are Mahzooz’s way of expressing our appreciation for our customers who have trusted us to make their dreams come true.”

And 2021 has seen Mahzooz pull out all the stops to make Mahzooz accessible to customers. Over 380 kiosks were deployed across the UAE, so customers from all walks of life can participate using cash and their shot luck isn’t limited to being able to afford a credit or debit card, the Mahzooz website is now available in 5 languages: English, Arabic, Urdu, Hindi, and Malayalam, and the Mahzooz mobile app has been launched on Google Play Store and Apple Store.

“Whether it’s language, financial status, or location, we’re dedicated to dismantling, and finding solutions to, any and every barrier that can thwart a customer’s chance to try their luck,” says Samji of the efforts.

Whether it’s giving back to the community or reinventing the possibilities and opportunities a weekly live draw can provide, Mahzooz has been a trailblazer and its long list of triumphs in 2021 reiterate the fact.

But this is just the beginning, states Samji. “Looking back is a great way to recap and take stock of our milestones but Mahzooz is all about the future and creating a better tomorrow for our participants. We will build on the success of 2021 and use it as a stepping stone to make 2022 a year of more winners, more prize money, and more success and more dreams realised,” he concludes.

-Ends-

About EWINGS:

EWINGS LLC, the Managing Operator of Mahzooz, is a technology and operations management company headquartered in the UAE. EWINGS delivers tailor-made services, spanning strategy, technology infrastructure, operations, and management with a special focus on the entertainment industry.

About Mahzooz:

Mahzooz is a weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions of dirhams to be won every week. Mahzooz is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.

For more information on Mahzooz, prizes, winners, rules, terms and conditions, eligibility and to enter the coming Mahzooz Grand Draw and Raffle Draw, please visit www.mahzooz.ae, download our app from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store, or follow @MyMahzooz on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

