The Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn is promoting the available investment opportunities in its network of industrial cities at Expo 2020 in the UAE. This comes in line with its vision in enhancing the Sultanate’s position as a leading regional centre of manufacturing, ICT, innovation and entrepreneurship excellence, and its mission in attracting industrial investments and providing continued support, through regionally and globally competitive strategies, good infrastructure, value adding services, and easy governmental processes.

Opportunities

Madayn officials are present at the Sultanate of Oman’s pavilion at Expo 2020 to promote Madayn Investment Complexes in four industrial cities. At Sur Industrial City, investment opportunities are available in food investment complexes on an area of 42,000 sqm, and multiple industries investment complexes on an area of 41,000 sqm.

Moreover, Samail Industrial City is offering investment opportunities in food investment complexes (53,000 sqm), multiple industries investment complexes (22,000 sqm), and logistics investment complexes (61,000 sqm). The available investment opportunities at Suhar Industrial City include food investment complexes (60,000 sqm), multiple industries (60,000 sqm), and plastic industries investment complexes (50,000 sqm). Al Buraimi Industrial City also offers investment opportunities in food investment complexes (27,000 sqm) and multiple industries investment complexes (32,000 sqm).

Madayn is also promoting investment opportunities for industries derived from feasibility studies at Expo 2020, as Madayn in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, identified the investment opportunities in the industrial sector based on preliminary feasibility studies on the local and international markets. As these opportunities have been identified, the investor need to carry out detailed feasibility studies for the targeted sectors such as plastic industries, food industries, building materials industries, among others.

Additionally, Madayn officials are highlighting the opportunities available in developing and operating infrastructure, with the aim of strengthening Public–Private Partnership in the development and operation of new industrial cities or strategic projects.

During this week at Expo 2020, Madayn officials elaborated on the Sultanate’s investment climate, the industrial cities pertaining to Madayn, and the investment incentives to several international business delegations visiting Expo 2020.

