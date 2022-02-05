Muscat: Expo 2020 in Dubai provided the glittering venue this week for the official launch of Oman Racing’s Asian Le Mans Series programme — with driver Ahmad al Harthy unveiling the team’s Aston Martin Vantage GT3 car to the world at the Oman Pavilion.

Joined by dignitaries from his key sponsors Omantel, OQ and MHD-ITICS, Oman’s most successful international racing driver had the honour of revealing Oman Racing’s new motorsport livery as well as detailing his upcoming involvement in this month’s Middle East-based ALMS.

Also in attendance at the prestigious event on Wednesday evening were Shaikh Salim al Katheeri, Chairman of the Sultanate of Oman Commercial Office in Dubai and Brigadier Jamal al Tai, Deputy Chairman of Oman Automobile Association.

Proudly flying the flag for Oman, as he has been so successfully doing since beginning his car racing career well over 15 years ago, multiple motor racing champion Al Harthy will head into the hugely competitive ALMS determined to challenge for honours alongside British team-mates Sam De Haan and Aston Martin factory driver Charlie Eastwood.

The trio will share the No 69 Oman Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 which will once again be prepared and engineered by Tom Ferrier’s TF Sport squad, the UK-based team which has partnered so fruitfully with Oman Racing since 2017.

At Expo 2020 on Wednesday, specially invited guests and partners were able to tour the Oman Pavilion before watching a video package of highlights centred around Al Harthy’s superb racing career and his many achievements — not least in promoting Oman on a world stage.

Following comments from key partners and a wider introduction and welcome from Al Harthy himself, where he outlined his Asian Le Mans Series plans, the guests headed outside the Pavilion to watch the official unveiling of the race car.

Since moving to the Middle East last year due to the ongoing Covid-19 travel restrictions in the Far East, the ALMS has gone from strength to strength and the already prestigious endurance racing championship is expecting to feature a combined grid of at least 34 cars across all classes.

Beginning at Dubai Autodrome with round one taking place on Saturday, February 12, and round two following on Sunday, February 13, the championship will then move to Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi for round three on Saturday, February 19, and round four on Sunday, February 20.

World Expo is, of course, one of the longest standing and biggest global events with Expo 2020 having opened in Dubai back in October and reaching its conclusion at the end of March. The event was postponed from its intended 2020 launch due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahmad Al Harthy

“What an amazing honour it has been to launch Oman Racing’s Asian Le Mans Series programme at Expo 2020, especially at the Oman Pavilion. I must say the biggest thank you to Oman’s General Commissioner and the Head of Oman Pavilion, Mohsin al Balushi, and also to my incredible partners Omantel, OQ and MHD-ITICS who have made the coming season possible.

“We are all so proud to be representing Oman in the ALMS, racing in Dubai and Abu Dhabi over the next few weeks, and on behalf of the whole team I can say we are as determined as ever to deliver the very best performances possible. It’s an extremely important and high-profile championship in GT endurance racing, providing the perfect opportunity to fly the flag for Oman.”

Mohsin al Balushi — Sultanate of Oman’s General Commissioner at Expo 2020:

“Ahmad is a wonderful ambassador for Oman and it has been our absolute pleasure to facilitate the launch of his and Oman Racing’s Asian Le Mans Series programme here at Expo 2020. His success on the international stage, over many years, is something of great pride to the Omani people. On behalf of all involved with the Oman Pavilion we are delighted to have supported the launch.