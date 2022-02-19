Muscat: Karwa Motors' buses manufactured in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) were introduced for the first time outside the Sultanate as a marketing strategy for promoting the national industrial sector at Expo 2020. Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Advisor to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Commissioner-General of the Sultanate of Oman's pavilion at Expo 2020 said the made in Sultanate of Oman bus was were introduced in Dubai as the Sultanate seeks to take advantage of various economic opportunities provided by the expo. Mohsin bin Khamis al Balushi, Advisor to the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion and Commissioner-General of the Sultanate of Oman's pavilion at Expo 2020 said the made in Sultanate of Oman bus was were introduced in Dubai as the Sultanate seeks to take advantage of various economic opportunities provided by the expo.





The bus will be used to transport Omani delegations participating in the various events held at the Sultanate of Oman's pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.Al Balushi said, "The idea of participation at Expo 2020, which is a global event, was presented to Karwa Bus Company. It will give an opportunity for the bus to move around the streets of Dubai and promote the Omani industry." Karwa Motors has been racing against time to deliver the first batch of buses that will be used for the Qatar World Cup this year. According to officials, the first batch of buses is ready for delivery with standard specifications of the Gulf and international transportation.

