To commemorate the Sultanate of Oman's participation in Dubai Expo 2020, Oman Post, a member of Asyad Group, has launched an exclusive new set of stamps. The Expo 2020 stamp collection features four unique artworks depicting the growth, harvest, trade, and use of frankincense, which is the key theme of the Oman Pavilion. Representing millennia of Omani trade and culture, frankincense has played a vital and varied role in the nation's development from ancient times to the present day.

Mohammed al Raisi, Senior Manager of Stamps & Collectibles at Oman Post, said, “We are delighted to create this special collection, paying tribute to frankincense, which is Oman’s ‘gift to the world’ and an integral part of our rich culture, heritage and history. In addition to promoting our country as a must-visit destination, our goal at Oman Post is to showcase what makes Oman unique and infuse it into commemorative stamps that can be appreciated by all.”

In addition to Oman Post’s aspirations for global expansion of operations in postal and logistics services, as well as e-commerce, the company is committed to delivering stamps that reflect on key domestic and international topics. The Expo 2020 stamp was available for sale during the World Stamp Exhibition at the Dubai Exhibition Center, where visitors was able to purchase a selection of other stamps and philatelic accessories such as stamp albums, binders, books and more.